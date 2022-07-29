The nation in brief: USPS creates new division for ballots

USPS creates new division for ballots

WASHINGTON -- The United States Postal Service is creating a division to handle election mail issues as part of an effort to ensure swift and secure delivery of ballots for the midterm election, officials said.

The idea behind the creation of the Election and Government Mail Services is to have a permanent division dedicated to dealing with election matters instead of handling issues one at a time.

Adrienne Marshall, executive director of the division, said Wednesday that the services will oversee "election mail strike teams" in every local and district community to address any problems that might arise.

"We are fully committed to the secure and timely delivery of the nation's election mail," she said.

The Postal Service is moving forward after being dogged by backlogs and questions ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.

The Postal Service is sending guidance letters to election officials in each state and territory this week.

Postal workers are already hard at work delivering ballots. So far, nearly 40 million ballots have been mailed to and from voters during primaries, officials said.

No election fraud, says Wisconsin judge

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn awarded about $98,000 in attorneys' fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos' attorney, Ron Stadler, said he was recommending that Vos appeal.

The fees will be paid by taxpayers, which is why the judge said she was not also awarding additional punitive damages against Vos. Costs to taxpayers for the investigation, including ongoing legal fees, have exceeded $1 million.

"I think the people of the state of Wisconsin have been punished enough for this case," Bailey-Rihn said.

All of American Oversight's lawsuits stem from records requests it made to Vos and Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Vos to investigate the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden. Vos ordered the investigation under pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin and that Biden's win should be decertified, which is impossible and which Vos has repeatedly refused to support.

Gableman's attorney conceded decertification was "pointless."

5 migrants drown, 68 rescued at sea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- At least five Haitian migrants drowned and 68 others were rescued Thursday after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said.

Federal and local authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours after receiving a call from rangers with Puerto Rico's Department of Natural Resources who first spotted the migrants. Officials determined that no additional people were missing, based on interviews with survivors, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press.

He said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived, adding that none had any urgent medical issues.

The incident is the latest in a string of deadly voyages across the northern Caribbean carrying mostly Haitian migrants fleeing their country amid a spike in gang-related killings and kidnappings.

On Sunday, authorities in the Bahamas recovered the bodies of 17 migrants and rescued 25 after their boat capsized. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

In May, 11 Haitian women drowned and 38 people were saved after their boat sank near Puerto Rico.

"This is happening every day," Castrodad said. "Everyone runs the same risk and same danger."

St. Louis-area flooding claims 2nd life

ST. LOUIS -- A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region this week, police said.

A man's body was found Wednesday about a mile from his semi-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters, the Hazelwood Police Department said.

Officers found no evidence of foul play on the man's body, police said, and an autopsy was to be performed. His name has not been released.

Another man was found dead Tuesday in St. Louis after his car was covered in more than 8 feet of water. The city's medical examiner identified him Thursday as 60-year-old Kumsa Heyi of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the metropolitan area since records began in 1874. More than 12 inches of rain was recorded in parts of St. Charles County and up to 10 inches fell elsewhere.

The area received about 25% of its normal yearly rainfall in about 12 hours, the weather service said.



