Walmart 'tiny stores' coming to campsites

Walmart Inc.'s new "tiny stores" will bring camping and other outdoor gear to vacationers staying in cabins run by hospitality startup Getaway, the companies said Thursday.

The General Store by Walmart is a mobile structure similar to Getaway's 140- to 200-square-foot cabins. Getaway clusters about 10 cabins into what it calls Getaway Outposts, each in popular vacation spots. Getaway plans to have 28 Outposts by the end of 2022.

Walmart will open its first tiny store next month in Wimberley, Texas, which is near Austin and San Antonio. Four more will open by year's end, including one at Getaway Ozark Highlands in Osceola, Mo.

Each cabin has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and outdoor campfire site. The General Store by Walmart will carry items from the Bentonville-based retailer such as hiking gear, cast-iron skillets, blankets and sunscreen.

The General Store will save guests from having to travel off the property if they forgot something they need, the companies said.

The General Stores will also carry products from small businesses in each community.