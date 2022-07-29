Washington Regional in Fayetteville ending drive-thru covid-19 vaccinations

Washington Regional will no longer provide drive-thru covid-19 vaccinations starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, at their clinic located at 3318 North Northhills Boulevard in Fayetteville, according to a press release from the medical organization.

Covid-19 vaccinations remain available by appointment at many Washington Regional primary care clinics and most urgent care locations, the release added.

Individuals should contact their provider's office regarding vaccine availability to request an appointment.