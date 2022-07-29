Police beat: Woman arrested after traffic stop

Woman arrested after traffic stop

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday evening and faces drug and gun charges, according to an arrest report.

Sherry Lynn Johnson, 49, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop around 8:20 p.m. at 418 W. 49th Street. Police reported the driver fled the scene.

A search of the vehicle recovered a pistol that was later found to be reported stolen and suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, the report states.

Johnson is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving, and two drug counts, all felonies, and two misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.