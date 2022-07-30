2 amendments delay W.V. bill limiting abortion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia lawmakers passed up the chance Friday to become the first state to approve new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month removing its protected status as a constitutional right.

The Republican-dominated Senate adopted its version of a bill along with amendments, one of which removes criminal penalties for physicians who perform illegal abortions.

Late Friday, the House of Delegates -- which passed its bill Wednesday -- refused to concur with the Senate amendments, instead asking for a conference committee to iron out differences among the bills.

Both chambers then adjourned until they are called back sometime next month.

Several Republican-led states had "trigger" abortion bans in place in advance of the court ruling, but West Virginia lawmakers are taking action because of legal uncertainty over whether a ban from the 1800s that was upended by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision could be enforced now.

As in other states dominated by conservative lawmakers, there's question about whether the ban will apply to pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

In South Carolina, a ban without the exceptions has been introduced. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he would prefer to add them to the ban that's already in effect, but he has balked at asking lawmakers to address the issue in a special session.

In Louisiana, a judge ruled Friday that enforcement of a near-total ban halted earlier this month could resume -- though it was not immediately clear when.

The West Virginia bill, which some lawmakers have complained was not vetted by any Senate committees, would ban abortions except in case of rape or incest.

The Senate approved an amendment sponsored by a physician, Kanawha County Republican Tom Takubo, that removes criminal penalties for any medical provider who performs an abortion.

Takubo said the bill already would subject a physician to the difficult loss of their license for performing an illegal abortion. He also said West Virginia already has problems retaining medical professionals, and if the criminal penalties are retained it could have a chilling effect on the practice.

Another approved amendment, offered by Greenbrier County Democrat Stephen Baldwin, would allow a minor to report a rape to someone covered as a "mandated reporter," such as a pastor or school counselor, who would be required to report the case to authorities. The House version requires law enforcement to be directly contacted.

The measure allows exemptions for victims of rape and incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy. The bill also provides other exceptions for an ectopic pregnancy, a "nonmedically viable fetus" or a medical emergency that could kill or cause a substantial and irreversible injury.

A dozen of the 34 senators gave impassioned speeches before the 21-10 vote. Three senators were absent.

The state's only abortion clinic initially stopped offering abortions after the latest ruling, but resumed after a Charleston judge barred the state from enforcing the ban this month, ruling it had been superseded by a slew of conflicting modern laws such as a ban on abortion after 20 weeks.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special legislative session to consider an abortion ban. He didn't indicate whether he would sign the bill that passed the House, and the governor's office didn't immediately return an email Thursday requesting comment on that version.

In Indiana on Thursday, there was a nearly four-hour delay in a Senate session as lawmakers met privately to discuss the exceptions, which were ultimately left in over strong objections from some conservative lawmakers.

The high-profile example of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio, a state without an exception for rape in its abortion restrictions, who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has amplified the debate.

A final vote there is expected today on the bill, which includes exceptions for rape and incest.

Eighteen Republicans ultimately joined 10 Democrats in voting to keep the rape and incest exceptions in the proposal. But the votes of many of the Republicans who voted for eliminating the exceptions will be needed for the bill to advance to the House. If not enough switch their position, abortion could remain legal in the state for now.

Information for this article was contributed Sara Cline, Geoff Mulvihill and Arleigh Rodgers of The Associated Press.