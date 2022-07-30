2 bodies found in Jackson County house fire; homicide investigation begins

Two bodies were found in a Jackson County house fire Friday night, and Arkansas State Police investigators are treating the deaths as homicides, according to a Saturday news release.

The bodies of Kathy Holloway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, were found at around 8:30 p.m. after firefighters extinguished a blaze in a house on Arkansas 37 near Beedeville, south of Newport. The two lived in the house, police said.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but the Jackson County sheriff's office has already asked that state police investigators investigate the case as a double homicide.

That process, which will see agents work to pinpoint the cause and origin of the fatal blaze, was ongoing Saturday.