2 killed in wrecks on state highways

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday afternoon and early Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Lakisha Phillips, 33, of Oak Grove, died around 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 159 in rural Chicot County when her 2008 Chevrolet Impala swerved into the oncoming lane, before returning to the northbound lane and spinning off the roadway.

The vehicle overturned, landing in a ditch on its roof.

The trooper investigating reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a train while passing through a railroad crossing shortly after 2:50 a.m. Friday on Main Street in Rison.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.