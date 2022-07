Arkansas, 1921: Almost certainly in eastern Arkansas, this road construction project was laying down a concrete roadway. "Bar mat made up on the job. Note the trees have been girdled & not cut, cotton planted around them." Girdling a tree involved cutting deeply into the bark around the tree so that it would die standing, to be removed later and the land planted.

