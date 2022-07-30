Arkansas reports 12 more covid deaths in biggest one-day jump since April

The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 12 covid-19 deaths, the largest one-day jump in the state's coronavirus death toll since April 4.

The state Health Department has tallied 11,719 covid-19 deaths in Arkansas since March 2020. The death count went up by 46 over the past week, putting the rolling 7-day daily average for covid-19 deaths at 6.57 — the highest average since April 9, which ended a week with 54 reported covid-19 deaths.

The number of deaths reported on any given day do not necessarily reflect the number of virus deaths over the previous 24 hours. The number is a tally of all covid-19 deaths reported to the state Health Department.

Arkansas reported 1,248 new cases of covid-19 Saturday, raising the total recorded number of cases in the state since March 2020 to 903,555. Of those, 875,524 are considered recovered.

The number of active cases increased by 67 Saturday for a total of 16,082 active cases statewide. However, the number of active cases has decreased by 709 since last Saturday.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations was unchanged Saturday, as were the numbers of those patients in intensive care or on ventilators. Hospitals aren’t required to report those numbers during the weekend.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.