Armstead headlines induction ceremony

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead and 16 other University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff greats will be inducted into the school's Letter "A" Club Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony Aug. 13.

The event, themed "A Celebration of the Resiliency of Golden Lions," will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are required for the event.

Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a five-year, $75-million deal with the Dolphins after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The Illinois native helped the UAPB football team win the 2012 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. The following year was drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by New Orleans in 2013 after running a 4.71-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time of any offensive lineman at the NFL combine since it started in 1982.

Armstead was also a shot putter, discus thrower and hammer thrower for the Golden Lions.

Other inductees this year include:

• Football: Ronald McCall, Eddie Patterson, Willie Robinson, Jimmy Sanders, Roderick Robinson, Donald Belle, Harold Sanders Sr., George Belton and Terris Harris

• Two sports: Johnny Edwards and Walter Baker

• Track and field: Kimberly George Robinson and Tammie Pickett McFarland

• Basketball: Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. and Lonnette Davis

• Baseball: Budd Anthony White

Ronald McCall

McCall, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was a four-year starter at wide receiver and was an eighth round draft selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1980 NFL Draft. While at UAPB, he experienced resounding success in football and is noted for being the first-ever player in school's history to participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl All-Star game in Mobile, Alabama. He was also a three-time National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-American.

Eddie Patterson

Patterson, a 1972 graduate from Wabbaseka, was a three-year starter at linebacker and defensive end. Known for his quickness as an edge rusher, he was chosen as the outstanding defensive player of the game seven times during his collegiate career. He led the team in sacks as a junior and was the defensive team captain during his senior season. He was offered a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He now resides in Las Vegas.

Willie Robinson

Robinson transferred to UAPB from Wiley (Texas) College after his freshman season and quickly made an impact with the Golden Lions. Known as "Wild Bill" by his teammates, he started at linebacker as a junior and senior. A key member of both the special teams unit and defense, Robinson was a versatile athlete He resides in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jimmy Sanders

Sanders, who lives in Atlanta, was a three-year letterman in football and track, an aggressive hitter on defense and a key special teams' performer. He worked his way into the starting lineup at free safety as a senior. He went into coaching after graduating in 1972, spending time as an assistant high school football coach, a high school track coach and a stint on the UAPB football coaching staff as the offensive coordinator.

Roderick Robinson

Robinson is a 1999 graduate who was a four-year letterman in football. A native of Memphis, he finished his collegiate career with some impressive numbers at quarterback. In addition to his passing ability, he rushed for 392 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a junior while throwing for 14 touchdowns. He finished his career with 3,851 passing yards, a 51.7 passing completion percentage, 30 touchdowns and 517 yards rushing yards. After college, he joined the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent quarterback. For two seasons, he was the Colts' backup for Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Lonnette Davis

Davis, a native of West Helena (now Helena-West Helena), is a 1990 graduate who was a four-year letterwinner in women's basketball. Perhaps one of the top defensive players on the squad during her collegiate career, she was a two-time winner of the Sam Cook Defensive Award. She broke into the starting lineup as a point guard during her junior season and never relinquished it for the remainder of her career. She helped the Golden Lions reach the NAIA District 17 post-season tournament three consecutive years, beginning her sophomore year. She resides in Little Rock.

Tammie Pickett McFarland

McFarland is a 1997 graduate who was a four-year letterwinner in track and field. A native of Dallas, the speedy and gifted sprinter was a steady performer on the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay team. One of her most notable outings occurred in 1994 at the NAIA national outdoor track and field championships at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif., where UAPB finished 14th overall. Despite running on a sore right heel, she clocked an 11.57-second split on the third leg of the 4x100-meter relay to help UAPB post a season-best 47.09 timing in the event. She resides in Odessa, Florida.

Walter Baker

Baker is a 1961 graduate who was a four-year letterman in football and baseball. He had a decorated collegiate career while playing quarterback for the football team and competing at a high level as a hard-throwing pitcher in baseball. In his senior year, he received the James "Smiley" Gay Award for the Outstanding Athlete of the Year for his performance as a two-sport athlete. He lives in Louisville, Mississippi.

Johnny Edwards

Edwards, a 1971 graduate from Louisville, Miss., was a three-year letterman in baseball and football. The two-sport athlete turned in his most productive season in both sports during his senior year. The switch-hitting second baseman, who was known for his accurate fielding, was named the team's most valuable player as a senior. He was also an exceptional running back on the football field. He resides in Louisville, Miss., his hometown.

Lawrence A. Davis Jr.

Davis is a 1958 graduate who was a four-year letterman in basketball. He also was a two-time O'Bryant Award winner for the highest grade point average for an athlete and was the 9th District Outstanding Scholar for Omega Psi Phi fraternity. His career as an educator and administrator is just as impressive. He has been an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor and professor in the UAPB Department of Mathematics and Physics, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences for 15 years, UAPB's chancellor for 21 years and is currently UAPB's Chancellor Emeritus. He lives in Pine Bluff.

Kimberly George Robinson

Robinson, a native of Batesville, is a 1994 graduate who was a four-year letterwinner and two-time NAIA All-American track and field standout. Throughout her collegiate career, she performed at a high level. During her sophomore year, she finished in the top 10 of a crowded field at the NAIA national cross country championships. That same year, she continued to be impressive during the national outdoor track and field championships in Canada. She was a part of the 1,600-meter relay squad that established a school record with a 3-minute, 44.00-second timing in the event.

George Belton

Belton is a 1970 graduate who was a four-year letterman and three-year starter in football. He played at a trio of positions, including tight end, slot receiver and split end. He also was a teammate of notable UAPB Hall of Famers such as L.C. Greenwood, Charles "Monk" Williams and Willie Parker. He lives in Monroe, La.

Donald Belle

Belle, a native of Mobile, Ala., is a 1971 graduate who was a two-year letterman in football. He made his mark as a top-notch quarterback on the gridiron during the 1969 and 1970 seasons, passing for 1,125 yards and 21 touchdowns. During his final two seasons, he received the Letter "A" Club Most Valuable Player Award, the Claude T. Pumphrey Most Valuable Player Award, the Ernest and Carolyn Gibson Most Valuable Player Award and the Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Harold Sanders Sr.

Sanders is a 1962 graduate who was a three-year letterman in football. He anchored the offensive line as a starting center for three consecutive years, beginning with his sophomore season. One of his proudest accomplishments is being responsible for over 27 family members attending UAPB/AM&N. He lives in Pine Bluff.

Budd Anthony White

White, who will be inducted posthumously, was a four-year letterman in baseball. The 1974 graduate was a standout pitcher and a member of the football team for one season. One of his finest achievements was being part of the baseball team during the squad's NAIA District 17 playoff run.

Terris Harris

Harris, who also will be inducted posthumously, lettered four years in football. He began his college career as a quarterback and was later converted to safety. He was an outstanding athlete and earned various awards. For over two decades, he was credited with having the school's longest interception return against Alcorn State University until the record was broken in 1998. Shortly after his senior season, he signed a free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.