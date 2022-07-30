ASC plans auditions for mystery ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is looking for performers to help bring a timeless murder mystery to the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater this fall.

In-person auditions for “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” are set for Aug. 6-7 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only.

The performances will be held Oct. 14-16 and 21-23, and performers must be available for all shows. Rehearsals begin in mid-September. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank, according to a news release.

“Murder on the Orient Express” includes roles for ages 16 and older.

“The roles include that of detective Hercule Poirot; the hilarious and energized Monsieur Bouc; the calm and unruffled Mary Debenham; Ratchett’s personal secretary, Hector Macqueen; and the dual role of Michel the Conductor and Marcel, the Turkish waiter,” according to the release.

“Other roles include that of the formal and impatient Princess Dragomirof; inherently odd and devout Swedish woman, Greta Ohlsson; the warm, delicate, and brilliantly beautiful Countess Andrenyi; Helen Hubbard, an outspoken and flamboyant American from the Midwest; and the dual role of Ratchett, the middle-aged businessman, and the handsome, matter-of-fact Scotsman, Colonel Arbuthnot,” according to the release.

Martin Carty, ASC’s facilities manager and seasoned theater volunteer, will direct the play. Carty also directed last year’s production of “You Have the Right to Remain Dead.” “In ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again,” according to the release.

Carty is partial to mysteries.

“I like mysteries to begin with, and this one — this is a show that everyone can identify with,” Carty said.

Although mostly a drama, the play includes some hints of comedy.

“Every director is different, and everyone has a different take on any story. I enjoy getting everyone in the cast’s ideas – how we should pull off certain scenes and decide which direction we want to go,” Carty said.

First published in 1934, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” is called one of her greatest mystery novels. This production was first adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig in 2017.

According to Carty, this should be an easygoing show with a smaller time commitment than many productions.

No experience is required to audition. Auditions are by appointment only and can be arranged by completing the form at asc701.org/auditions.

Details: Martin Carty at mcarty@asc701.org or (870) 395-7009.