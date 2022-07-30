Body of Stuttgart boy, 15, found in vehicle; police investigating death as homicide

The death of a 15-year-old boy in Stuttgart is being treated as a homicide, according to a Saturday night news release from Arkansas State Police.

Kyler Stigger, 15, of Stuttgart was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Henderson Street, the release states. The lot is on the west side of Stuttgart, about 35 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.

State police on Saturday night were helping the Stuttgart Police Department with the investigation.

The teen's body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death. No time of death was included in the Arkansas State Police news release.