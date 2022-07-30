China says U.S. is ‘navigation bully’ in South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines -- China blasted a top U.S. Navy official Friday after he criticized Beijing's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, saying it's America's military deployments in the disputed waters.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said it strongly deplored U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's remarks, which were "unfounded accusations against and maliciously smeared China."

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press while on a visit to Manila, Del Toro underscored how Beijing has encroached in sovereign waters of its Asian neighbors in violation of international law.

U.S. military focus in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea has intensified despite the war in Ukraine, he said in an assurance to Asian allies, including the Philippines.

Washington lays no claims to the strategic waters but has said the peaceful resolution of the disputes -- along with freedom of navigation and overflight in the waterway -- are in the U.S. national interest.

Beijing rejected a 2016 ruling that invalidated its claims and continues to defy the decision on a case brought up by the Philippine government.

Del Toro renewed assurances by President Joe Biden that the U.S. would honor its obligations under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in case Philippine forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the contested waters.

"As President Biden has said, if one country violates one inch of Filipino sovereignty, whether it be at sea or on shore or an offshore island, we will be there to support the Filipino nation," Del Toro said.

China's move to transform seven disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases in the Spratlys, the contested section of the South China Sea, prompted Western nations to press on with freedom of navigation patrols around the Chinese-claimed territories.

But the Chinese Embassy said the U.S. military deployments "from half a globe away" aimed to "create maritime and air tensions," conducting "navigation bullying" in the name of freedom of navigation.

China and other rival claimants "have exercised restraint, kept their differences and disputes in a proper place, and got them on the track of consultation and management," the embassy said.

However, rival claimant states, including the Philippines and Vietnam, have filed numerous diplomatic protests over the years amid China's increasingly assertive actions.

Diplomatic talks have eased occasional confrontation but not ended them.

"We staunchly support all efforts that are conducive to peaceful settlement and management of disputes," the Chinese statement said.