Church notes: Millwood serves 7Hill Homeless Shelter

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., hosts Sunday service at 10 a.m. and offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on July 31 at 9:30 a.m. No Sunday School for children or adults will be held on that Sunday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 in the front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., a caring and inclusive community of faith, this Sunday celebrates the 20th anniversary of our preschool, My Friends and Me, in worship, with an open house and reception following.

An Adult Bible Study meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online. Children and youth activities are varied during the summer.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St., will host a free cyber security class on "Staying Safe on the Internet," presented by Gregg Robbins, from 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 6 in the church library.

No special technical skills required, the presentation is for broad audience suitable for middle school age and above. Class space is limited. For information on how to register for this free class, go to the Learning Page at FPCRogers.com.

On Aug. 7, the church hosts authors Angela Mellott, ED.D., and LaTonya R. Jackson, ED.D., to kick off a multi-Sunday study on their book "5 Blinders to Seeing Color2." These studies will be held in the church library from 9 to 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Information: 636-5542, www.fpcrogers.com.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

A Red Cross Blood drive is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 1. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call (800) -733-2767, reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment.

The church has a position open for a part-time music director. Please send your resume to the church or call 855-2780 for more information.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, and its members will serve lunch to clients of the 7Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5. Assistance is always needed with preparation, transportation and serving of the meal. Anyone wishing to participate in this ministry with assistance or donations of food or funds will be greatly appreciated.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Spanish language GED classes, held in cooperation with Crowder College, will resume in August.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Sunday School classes have been suspended for the summer and will resume in the fall. Children's Church has also been discontinued until fall.

Presbyterian Church (USA) is providing an online conduit for contributions to help people in Ukraine who have been displaced by Russia's invasion. Go to: pcusa.org/UK22.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship continues to meet at 7 a.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

