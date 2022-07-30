Climate crisis tied to recent UK heat

Human-caused climate change made last week’s deadly heat wave in England and Wales at least 10 times more likely and added a few degrees to how brutally hot it got, a study said.

A team of international scientists found that the heat wave that set a new national record high at 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit was made stronger and more likely by the buildup of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. They said Thursday temperatures were 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer in the heat wave than they would have been without climate change, depending on which method scientists used.

The study has not been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal yet but follows scientifically accepted techniques, and past such studies have been published months later.

“We would not have seen temperatures above 40 degrees in the U.K. without climate change,” study senior author Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London, said in an interview. “The fingerprint is super strong.” World Weather Attribution, a collection of scientists across the globe who do real-time studies of extreme weather to see if climate change played a role, looked at two-day average temperatures for July 18-19 in much of England and Wales and the highest temperature reached in that time.

The daily highest temperatures were the most unusual, a one-in-1,000-year event in the current warmer world, but “almost impossible in a world without climate change,” the study said.

When the scientists used the long history of temperatures in England to determine the impact of global warming, they saw a stronger climate change influence than when they used simulations from climate models. Climate models have long underestimated extreme summer weather signals in Western Europe, Otto said.

With climate models, the scientists simulate a world without the 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit of warming since preindustrial times and see how likely this heat would have been in that cooler world without fossil fuels. With observations, they look at history and calculate the chances of such a heat wave that way.