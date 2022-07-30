Colorado clerk, election conspiracy theorist, getting recount in primary loss

DENVER — A prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, will get a recount after all, state officials say, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state.

Peters demanded a recount after losing the race by more than 85,000 votes, alleging fraud. But she did not pay the $236,000 that the secretary of state’s office initially charged, insisting on a hand recount rather than the machine one they said the rules required. So Peters’ loss was certified Monday.

Peters then announced she had raised the funds and renewed her request. On Thursday, the secretary of state’s office announced it would perform a machine recount by Aug. 4 after Peters paid the fee.

She said she had raised the money from individual donors who complied with the state’s $1,250 political contribution limit.

Republican State Rep. Ron Hanks, who had requested a recount along with Peters after losing his U.S. Senate primary, did not submit any money and will not get a recount.