County clerk, treasurer offices closed

Due to covid precautions, offices of the county clerk and treasurer will be closed at the Jefferson County Courthouse until further notice.

Staff from both offices will be available remotely during business hours via phone and email. Contact information for both offices is available on the county website at JeffersonCountyAR.gov, according to a news release from County Judge Gerald Robinson.

St. John to give away food

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes in a drive-thru setting Aug. 13 from 9-11 a.m. or until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Financial support for this effort may be sent to St John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. Contact Mrs Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.

Resident earns Vermont college honor

Dalton White of Pine Bluff was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Champlain College of Burlington, VT. White is currently enrolled in the cybersecurity major. Dean's List recipients are honored for achieving a 3.5 grade point average during the spring semester, according to a news release.

Neighborhood Watch meetings set

Neighborhood Watch meetings have been scheduled and residents are urged to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The following will be held in August:

3rd Avenue will meet Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave.

Central Park and Taylor Association will meet Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

Sheraton Park meets Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.

East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. (subject to change.)

University Park meets Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org.