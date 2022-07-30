Five former athletic standouts to be inducted into Fayetteville Hall of Greats

Five former standout athletes at Fayetteville High School will be inducted into the Hall of Greats on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The honorees will be the sixth class for the Hall of Greats, not counting the year that wiped out by the coronavirus.

Ramon Bradford, Sydney Conley, Cody Clark, Trey Trumbo and Steadman Campbell are the inductees for this year's class. They will be recognized at Saturday's banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. with a reception, followed by the 7 p.m. induction ceremony at the Fayetteville Public Library. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at fhshallofgreats.org.

A golf scramble will be held on Friday at Paradise Valley Athletic Club with a morning flight starting at 8:30 a.m. and an afternoon flight starting at 1:30 p.m. Registration will be held at 7:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The golf will be a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $500 per team. Teams may register up to the time they tee off by contacting Mary Frances Kretschmar at (479) 871-2805.

"The proceeds from the banquet and the golf tournament will go for scholarships for students who have been involved in athletics in some fashion who are not receiving any financial help from another place," Kretschmar said.

Bradford was a 1987 graduate and was the captain of the basketball team that won the state championship that year. He was an All-Conference selection in 1986 and 1987 and led the Bulldogs to three conference championships. He was also a member of the track team.

After graduation, Bradford played basketball at Langston University and Carl Albert State College. He was an assistant basketball coach at Ramay Junior High from 1990-91 and an assistant basketball coach at Fayetteville from 1991-94. Bradford died in an automobile accident in 1994.

Campbell was a four-sport letterman, graduating in 1998. He was a three time All-State selection in football and All-Conference in baseball, basketball, football and track.

He served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Alabama for three years and currently is the defensive coordinator at the University of North Alabama, in his 17th season on the staff. He has helped the Lions to a 120-51 record that includes 10 NCAA playoff appearances and six Gulf South Conference championships.

Clark is a 2000 graduate and a three-sport letterman, earning All-Conference and All-State honors in football and baseball. Clark played baseball at the University of Arkansas and was named to the SEC Tournament Team in 2002, hitting .818 in the tourney. He played his junior season at Wichita State University and was selected second team All-Missouri Valley Conference.

He was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2003 and played 11 years of professional baseball, reaching the major leagues with the Houston Astros in 2013. He is a scout for the Kansas City Royals organization.

Conley is one of the most decorated female athletes in Fayetteville history, leading the track team to three state championships. She was the No. 1 ranked long jumper in the nation after winning the 2012 indoor national championship and three state titles in the event. She set multiple records in both indoor and outdoor track including sprints, long jump and triple jump. She is a member of the Arkansas High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Conley was also a member of a state championship team in basketball. She attended the University of Kansas where she was a four-time All-American and led the team to a national championship. As a professional she has been a participant in the U.S. Nationals, U.S. World Championships Trials and the Olympic Trials. In 2020, she was ranked in the Top 30 of sprinters in the country.

Trumbo graduated in 1975, where he set several records as a basketball player including most points in a game (41) a season (618) and career (958). He was selected All-State, All-Conference, AAA Most Valuable Player and MVP at the Coffeyville Invitational Tournament.

In 1975, he was captain of the team and the Most Valuable Player in the state tournament while leading the Bulldogs to a 30-5 record and the state championship. Upon graduation he accepted a scholarship to Arkansas Razorbacks and played his final two seasons at Western Kentucky University.

Trumbo is still a basketball presence in the community, where he coaches kids in the Special Olympics, the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club and Arkansas Athlete's Outreach.