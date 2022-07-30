Five individuals file paperwork to run for office in Little Rock on first day of filing period

Five individuals submitted paperwork to run for office in the city of Little Rock on Friday, the first day of the filing period for those hoping to appear on the ballot during the Nov. 8 election.

Prospective candidates have until Aug. 19 at noon to submit their documents, including a petition signed by at least 50 qualified Little Rock electors. City staff must verify their qualifications.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is expected to face one or more challengers as he seeks a second term. Also on the ballot will be six of the seven positions on the Little Rock Board of Directors that are tied to geographic wards.

According to Little Rock Deputy City Clerk Allison Segars, individuals who filed to run for office on Friday were:

• Steve Landers (mayor)

• Ken Richardson (Ward 2)

• Kathy Webb (Ward 3)

• Mazhil Vannan Rajendran (Ward 5)

• B.J. Wyrick (Ward 7)

Richardson, Webb and Wyrick are incumbents seeking reelection. Ward 5 is currently represented by Vice Mayor Lance Hines.

The board's structure also includes three at-large positions that are elected citywide. Those positions, as well as the position representing Ward 4, were last on the ballot in 2020 and as a result will not be contested during the current election cycle.

The winner of the mayoral race will serve a four-year term that begins Jan. 1. So will the successful candidates in the contests to represent Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7.

To avoid a December runoff election between the top two candidates, a mayoral contender must get at least 40% of the vote on Nov. 8.

Landers, 68, announced his intention to run for mayor last September.

A businessman and member of the Arkansas Racing Commission, Landers created a group of auto dealerships that bear his name beginning in 1972 when he and his father, Bob, opened a used car dealership in Benton.

Around noon on Friday, Landers was joined by a group of supporters, some holding signs, on the steps of Little Rock City Hall as he turned in his paperwork. He addressed reporters after he exited the building.

When asked how much of his own money he planned to spend on his race, Landers said he had "put a lot in already" and would put some more in, adding, "Whatever it takes."

Landers' bid for Little Rock mayor is the first time he has run for public office.

In December 2018, Scott defeated lawyer Baker Kurrus in a runoff election to succeed outgoing Mayor Mark Stodola, who opted not to seek a fourth term.

The 38-year-old Scott formally announced his reelection bid on Feb. 1.

Greg Henderson, the proprietor of the blog Rock City Eats, also has said he plans to run for mayor.