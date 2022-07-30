Fort Smith directors review midyear budget, forecast surplus

FORT SMITH -- The city expects a nearly $1.9 million budget surplus this year, directors learned Wednesday.

The directors met in a study session Wednesday to review the midyear budget, to establish budget goals, to review budget policies, and to discuss general fund needs and revenue sources.

Sales Tax

City Finance Director Andy Richards said the general fund revenue midyear for 2021 was $20.8 million, and this year it's at $22.4 million. He explained tax collection is mainly through its share of the countywide sales tax, which is based on sales from two months prior, or November 2021 to April 2022 for the midyear budget.

Fort Smith has a 9.5% sales tax rate, with 6.5% going to the state, 1% to Sebastian County, 1% for city streets and drainage, 0.25% split between the city's Fire and Parks departments and 0.75% split for city bonds and utilities.

Voters recently voted to extend the 0.25% and 0.75% sales taxes for another eight years.

Richards said the sales tax revenue is much higher than expected, with July receiving 15% more than forecast, which isn't reflected in the midyear budget totals. He said if sales stay on track, the city could have a $10 million surplus once the bond payments are made.

"As of this week, we have all the money that we need, with the addition of our debt service reserve, for those sales and use tax bonds," Richards said.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton noted the money could go toward the city's sewer repairs or water development projects related to the Foreign Military Sales program.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into local waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, at Fort Smith Regional Airport, was selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. The proposal would accommodate up to 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

Because of this, the city and developers have been building housing to accommodate newcomers, with a lot of the development happening close to the airport at Chaffee Crossing.

"Our most desperate need is always the consent decree, but the second most desperate need, and we'll talk about this at the board meeting, will be the water situation. We've got to really think about that and understand it," Morton said.

Morton also noted the Parks Department is under budget and questioned if the city is properly maintaining its parks.

Parks Director Doug Reinert noted the decrease in rain has led to less mowing, which is a benefit due to the recent increase in fuel costs.

Streets and water

Richards said midyear revenue for the Street Department is at $4.8 million this year, compared with $4.5 million in 2021. He said this is largely due to sales tax revenue, as well.

Street Director Matt Meeker said the department still has $1.4 million worth of work left on sidewalk projects throughout the city.

At-large Director Neal Martin asked if any of those projects are near schools, noting student travel and safety is a public concern. He suggested the Street Department talk to school administrators to see if there are any projects and to see if they could work on a partnership to have them completed.

Meeker said the department is working on several projects, including applying for a federal grant to create a safety action plan for the entire city traffic system.

"So as part of that grant, which hopefully we will get, putting together that plan will be a system-wide analysis of what things need to be done, what improvements need to be made to reduce not only vehicular collisions, but vehicular/pedestrian collisions," he explained.

"The more projects, the better. We have the money. The people really appreciate these," Morton said.

Richards said the water and sewer operating fund is currently $27 million, a $2 million increase compared to last year. He said the midyear revenue for the Solid Waste Department is nearly $9.8 million, compared to $9.1 million in 2021. He said expenditures have increased some, but the city has a revenue surplus of $1.9 million.

Fort Smith Convention Center

Richards noted the Fort Smith Convention Center started at a $353,000 fund deficit at the beginning of the year and is at a $388,000 deficit now.

City Administrator Carl Geffken explained that due to the spike in covid-19 cases last year and the beginning of this year, companies and organizations withdrew from events.

Richards said he anticipates more bookings in the fall and better revenue for the second half of the year. He warned the city will be asked to transfer more than $777,000 in operating money to the convention center to help cover operations until more events are scheduled.

Geffken said if 2023 goes well, the convention center should be in a better position by 2024. He said the city should've seen a surplus this year, if not for the pandemic.

Budget Goals

The city directors also recommended budget goals they'd like to make for 2023.

Budget goals for this year, as recommended in 2021, include spending priorities on Police Department critical equipment, contributions to reduce pension liabilities, general fund capital improvement program and merit-based pay increases for employees.

The goals also include implementation of the Future Fort Smith plan; improvement of Riverfront Drive and continued trail construction; continue economic growth to increase the job market; support revitalizing downtown; continue compliance with the consent decree; conversion of a portion of the city's fleet into alternatively fueled vehicles; and support of sustainable tourism.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego asked the city provide money for a homeless prevention response coordinator, a five- to eight-year completion plan for the trail system, pay for additional personnel in code enforcement regarding blighted properties and the highest starting salaries in the state for police and firefighters.

Ward 3 Director George Catsavis recommended privatizing Animal Control and having it separate from the Police Department.

Morton wants to provide proper enforcement for the repair or demolition of abandoned properties and to buy properties and apply for grants regarding the city's floodplain to make those areas sustainable.

At-large Director Robyn Dawson asked the city not lose focus on consent-decree projects.

Martin concluded these are all good goals and asked 2022 goals also be extended in addition to continued enhancement of parks, expanding air travel out of the Fort Smith Regional Airport, and looking for partnerships and sponsorships for a potential indoor sports facility.

A sign displays at the end of the Greg Smith River Trail on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Fort Smith. At its mid-year budget meeting this week, the City of Fort Smith Board of Directors reviewed all the projects the Parks Department has done recently and discussed expanding the trail system. Visit nwaonline.com/220729Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

