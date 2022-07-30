DEAR HELOISE: You recently had a letter about dealing with inflation from Harriet S. Your answer was correct. I would like to say, I try to shop by only buying things on sale -- all the time, not just when there is inflation.

If we shop semi-frugally all the time, a bump in the road won't hurt as much because we already are used to doing things that way. Things will get better. We just have to be patient.

-- Rich S., Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the letter of having an area in the closet for clothes you wish to wear again before laundering, I simply turn those items inside out. That way, it reminds me they have been worn more than once, and I feel it also airs them out a little.

-- M.G., via email

DEAR HELOISE: If all else fails with your gravy, just put it in your blender, and that will quickly smooth it out. The first Thanksgiving at my house, my mother-in-law had lumpy gravy, and it was my husband who suggested tossing it in the blender. It turned out great.

-- Marie,

Claremont, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If you have an ant problem, with them marching all over your counters, simply mix a solution of half vinegar and half water to wipe the counters, and ants will stay away.

Vinegar is such an indispensable and safe household product, which can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking, as you have discovered. FYI: If you want to fluff up your meringue, add ¼ teaspoon of white vinegar to three egg whites.

DEAR HELOISE: You asked about economizing during inflation. I used 2 pounds of ground beef to make taco meat. I invited some friends for dinner; five of us each ate two tacos. The next day, I used the leftover meat to make a pasta skillet dish with frozen vegetables, spices and tomato sauce. My husband and I ate that for two days. That 2 pounds of meat went a long way.

-- Linda Richter,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a house from 1930 that I have lived in for over 20 years. The toilet has never been a problem until now. I just learned that it, too, can get clogged with calcium deposits -- just like everything else. After replacing parts with no help, I put vinegar in the overflow and let it sit. Turning off the water first and also cleaning the jets is best. Who knew? I bet you did!

-- Candy Rivera, via email

