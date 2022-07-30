



Happy birthday (July 30): You wish to cultivate a set of habits this year and you'll have the maturity and self-control to follow through until you get impressive results. Your work and style will be needed by those who don't even know they need it until they get a taste. You could even say that you create need by being so awesome at what you do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have things to do, places to be and timing to hit just right. The rule of the cool is: Never hurry. This sometimes goes against instinct, but you won't be sorry about the restraint you exercised in the name of keeping cool.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be inspired by those who carry large burdens and still choose to reach beyond themselves and focus on a bigger picture. What you might not see is that you're such a person too, and others are inspired by you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Ideas will seem to string themselves together in your head forming blueprints for a future you can really get behind. The buildability factor here is high. Finish one project and the resources for the next one will show up like clockwork.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A small group of people may be involved in the day's work but you're the one keeping everything on track. Without you, none of it would get done. Be strategic. Lead from within the ranks and with kindness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's not a lot of work to be done, but there's a lot of change that must be tolerated, which is actually harder. Flexibility is a form of strength. Give yourself credit and props for your ability to adjust and settle in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's success can be chalked up to timing and the best timing can be summed up in one word: early. Giving yourself plenty of time promotes that peaceful, easy feeling from which your most charming self will spring.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's room in your life for fresh faces and new alliances. Whether you're looking for a friend, business partner or romantic tie, you are well-aware that what you're choosing is a person, not their credentials.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Someone will laugh at your joke or offer a compliment that makes you feel seen. Being acknowledged makes you want to give more of yourself. If you still feel you're not getting your due, ask for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Those who have your back won't let you go forward with less than your best chance of success. This could involve flattery to pump your confidence or could also mean bringing a critical eye to your offering.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): No matter how busy you get, you still make sure to keep up with what you have. Maintenance is part of life. And when things get slow, you put effort into prospecting for new and exciting arrangements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It seems easier to stick with people you know, but that would limit everyone. So instead, you make the effort to include others. Wherever you go, the atmosphere is improved by your openness and kindness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unruly emotions bubble to the surface. Instead of trying to squash them down, find a way to express them. Games, exercise and art are all good options. Brilliant ideas will be mined from chaos.

JUPITER’S NOSTALGIC MOOD

A person dreams of owning a thing, gets together the money to buy it, shows it off, maintains it, plays with it, uses it and… a few years later it’s in the garage sale for a few bucks. History is heartless. But those who appreciate material representations of the past will bond over such items this weekend with the nostalgic cast of Jupiter’s new mood.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: There’s plenty of “good” in the projects Lisa Kudrow has recently appeared in, which include “The Good Place,” “Feel Good” and “Good People.” All of this goodness is wrapped in a package of intelligent comedy, which Kudrow always seems to elevate. The Lioness was born when the sun and Mercury were in Leo and the moon was in Sagittarius, the realm of goodies in abundance.



