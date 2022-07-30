• Mark Grenon, archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Fla., was extradited from Colombia to Miami and faces charges of selling chlorine dioxide disinfectant as a "Miracle Mineral Solution" to cure coronavirus.

• Jonathan Lee Young, a Tennessee judge, was hit with an unusual two-count suspension, for out-of-court comments that voided his ruling against an opioid company and for a sexual relationship with a married woman with an adoption case before him.

• Xavier Randall and six yet-to-be-named people were arrested on charges of pointing lasers at police helicopters in Los Angeles, particularly during illegal street takeovers, a growing problem nationwide that poses "a serious risk of injury to the pilots and crew."

• Raul Carbajal of Corona Del Mar, Calif., was arrested in Las Vegas on a charge of "willful, malicious torture of an animal" for allegedly leaving his puppy with its mouth taped shut in a car parked at a casino in 113-degree heat, though the 3-month-old husky was rescued.

• Josh Ward of the state Department of Corrections said the contraband believed headed to prisons that was seized at an Oklahoma City warehouse included weapons, ammunition, drugs, tobacco, $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills, 31 cellphones, drones and grappling hooks.

• Sourish Dey, spokesperson for dozens of climate activists, said "we took in-your-face actions because Congress has failed to take serious action" after they disrupted the annual Congressional Baseball Game to demand a sense of urgency.

• Pedro Sanchez, prime minister in sweltering Spain, proposed an energy-saving move that many men have already embraced, asking government officials and private-sector workers to give up neckties and perhaps cut back on air-conditioning.

• Jason Williams, New Orleans district attorney, and an associate who worked in his law practice were acquitted of cheating on his federal taxes over a five-year period, but she was convicted on four counts involving her own taxes.

• Seth Andrew, a former White House adviser under President Barack Obama, was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing $218,000 from the national charter school network he founded, with prosecutors saying he used the money to secure a low interest rate on a mortgage for a $2 million Manhattan apartment.