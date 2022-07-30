Indy racing weekend rifted with chaos





INDIANAPOLIS -- Now is the time to tune into American motorsports, on display all weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where NASCAR and IndyCar intersect with both series embroiled in turmoil.

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared to compete on the road course on Indy's hallowed grounds after successfully completing Friday morning practice and passing a third medical evaluation. The driver from Nashville collapsed and hit his head on Sunday at Iowa Speedway about 90 minutes after he'd crashed while leading the race.

He said he assumes he suffered a concussion when he hit his head in the motorhome lot but spent the first part of the week somewhat isolated in an attempt to heal so he could race today. Newgarden is chasing a third title.

"I really was very motivated to be here this weekend; I knew if we weren't in this race, it was going to be very difficult to stay in this championship fight," Newgarden said. "That was the end for me. I know that we have to be in the race, so whatever I have to do to be fit and prepared is No. 1 on my plate."

Kurt Busch, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive NASCAR race because of concussion-like symptoms following a crash last weekend at Pocono. Chase Elliott heads into Sunday's race as NASCAR's most recent winner, but he inherited the victory in an unprecedented disqualification to Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Hamlin and Busch crossed the finish line 1-2, but their Toyotas failed postrace inspection and earned the first Cup Series disqualification since April 17, 1960. Emanuel Zervakis was stripped of his victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina because of an oversized fuel tank.

NASCAR is still five races away from its postseason, a 10-week knockout round to crown its champion. IndyCar, meanwhile, has five races remaining in its season and an incredibly tight six-driver title race. Reigning champion Alex Palou is sixth in the standings, 44 points behind Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, but he's being sued by Chip Ganassi Racing over his desire to move to McLaren Racing next season.

Palou said ahead of today's race that he still believes he can win a second consecutive title this year, and that he will be in the McLaren family in 2023. Team owner Chip Ganassi seemed exasperated.

"Good for him," Ganassi told The Associated Press on Friday. "I'm not making any statements. I have no quotes to give."

Newgarden also took the silent approach until after he'd qualified fifth for today's race. His hard crash while leading the race -- and the IndyCar standings until a broken suspension stopped his attempt at sweeping the Iowa doubleheader -- dropped him into a tie for third in the standings and forced Team Penske to put Santino Ferrucci on standby in case Newgarden couldn't drive.

IndyCar's medical staff felt certain that Newgarden had passed all critical tests before he was medically cleared in Iowa, and if he did suffer a concussion, it came later when he collapsed in the parking lot. He visited a specialist this week, was re-evaluated at IMS on Thursday and then had yet another examination after logging the second-fastest laps in Friday morning's practice.

Ferrucci seemed to have already been waved off by Penske on Thursday night when he tweeted he was thankful that Newgarden was healthy. Only problem? He incorrectly spelled it "Joseph" and Newgarden didn't like that one bit.

"It's Josef," he replied on Twitter. "At Penske, we care about details."

It was an aggressive response from Newgarden, who seemed to be staking claim on both his race car and his spot in the title race. Had he not been cleared to race, it likely would have ended his championship chances.

Newgarden said his reply to Ferrucci was in good fun.

"But from a factual standpoint, you know, the details do matter," Newgarden said. "It is important to remember here at Team Penske, we have a working style and we like to stick to it. I'm just trying to help the next batter up."

Alex Palou, of Spain, left, talks with a crew member during qualifications for a IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Rinus VeeKay, of The Netherlands, is interviewed by a young fan during qualifications for a IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, reacts after winning the pole for an IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Will Power, of Australia, leaves the pits during qualifications for an IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



A fan watches during a practice session for a IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)







Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was cleared to compete this weekend after successfully completing Friday morning practice and a third medical evaluation. (AP/Charlie Neibergall)





