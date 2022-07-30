Interpreting a war

In May, the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville launched a new development effort in Delta regions of Arkansas and Mississippi. The plan is part of a five-year commitment by the foundation to tackle social and environmental problems. In Arkansas, the Delta efforts will focus on Phillips and Jefferson counties.

"Every community is different, and so are the challenges they face, which is why following local leadership and vision is critical," says Annie Proietti, who chairs the Walton Family Foundation board. "We recognize that building a vibrant, equitable Delta won't happen by going it alone."

While Jefferson County is new to the mix, the Walton family has been involved for years in Phillips County. One of the smart things groups such as the Walton Family Foundation and Southern Bancorp did during earlier efforts in Phillips County was focus on the area's rich history. Such efforts not only bring visitors with money to spend, they also increase pride among those who already live in this part of the Delta.

As a key Mississippi River port city, Helena was a place where freed slaves flocked following Union occupation. A 2008 Civil War interpretive plan wisely focused on that aspect of the city's history.

"For generations, Helena's Civil War history focused on the seven Confederate generals from the town, most notably Gen. Patrick Cleburne, and the Battle of Helena," the plan said. "Three of these generals' headstones can be viewed in Maple Hill and Confederate cemeteries. While this is an important part of the community's history, the interpretive plan revealed that Helena has a much richer Civil War story than anyone had known."

The plan identified 25 sites that provided an opportunity for interpretation and exhibits. A history buff like me can spend a full day reading interpretive panels that tell of life in Helena under Union occupation, the thousands of freed slaves who descended on the city and the formation of U.S. Colored Troop regiments. Other panels continue to tell the stories of those Confederate generals and the July 4, 1863, Battle of Helena.

Freedom Park focuses on the freed slaves and is the first location in Arkansas designated by the National Park Service as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom site. A nearby reproduction of Fort Curtis allows visitors to see what the original fort looked like. The fort was built by Union troops shortly after their occupation of the city in 1862.

And I never take visitors to Helena without driving them to Battery C, which offers not only a great view from atop Crowley's Ridge but also superb interpretation of the Battle of Helena. Batteries A, B, C and D were used by Union troops to protect the city from Confederate attack. Along with Fort Curtis, they formed the core of Helena's defenses.

"When the Union Army of the Southwest arrived in Helena after the Battle of Pea Ridge, Maj. Gen. Samuel Curtis began to fortify approaches to the city," writes Arkansas historian David Sesser. "As Helena was deep in Confederate territory, the forts were necessary to prevent destruction of the Union Army in the town. The batteries were named A, B, C and D, with A at the northern edge of the line and other fortifications running in alphabetical order to the south.

"Each of the four batteries was located on the outskirts of Helena and overlooked major roads leading into town. Battery A is on Rightor Hill overlooking the Old St. Francis or Wire Road and Sterling Road. Battery B is several hundreds yards to the southwest of Battery A on Carvill Hill, overlooking the Upper St. Francis Road. Battery C is on Graveyard Hill, overlooking two roads. Battery D is on Hindman Hill and overlooks the Upper Little Rock Road."

Union troops dug rifle pits between the batteries to provide additional fighting positions. Each of the four batteries played a role in the Battle of Helena, a Confederate attack that was launched in an effort to draw Union pressure away from Vicksburg, Miss., which ended up falling to the Union the same day.

"Approaching the city on the evening of July 3, the Confederates were slowed by numerous felled trees, which had been cut by Union troops expecting an attack," Sesser writes. "The battle began around 3 a.m. as Confederate troops under the command of Brig. Gen. James Fagan attacked Battery D. Capturing rifle pits, the Confederates were slowed after their initial advance by combined fire from Battery D and Battery C. The attack order called for the Confederates to launch their assault at daylight, which several commanders interpreted differently."

Maj. Gen. Sterling Price didn't order an attack against Battery C until well after Fagan's troops had attacked. Dismounted cavalry under the command of Brig. Gen. John Marmaduke attacked Battery A. Battery B was never directly attacked.

"Battery C was the only major fortification captured by Confederate forces, but they were unable to use the guns in the battery since Union troops manning the position disabled them before retreating," Sesser writes. "By 10:30 a.m., the Confederates realized that any continued assault would be futile and began to retreat. Several hundred Confederate troops were trapped in ravines and unable to safely make their escape, leading to their capture."

The Battle of Helena never received the attention it deserved due to the simultaneous fall of Vicksburg and the fact that a big battle far to the east had been fought July 1-3 at a place called Gettysburg.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.