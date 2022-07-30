Johnson County deputy wounded in armed standoff, police say

A Johnson County deputy was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon during a standoff in Knoxville, and the woman accused in the shooting now faces an attempted capital murder charge, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police late Saturday.

Deputy Brent Scott was shot around 2 p.m. Saturday during the standoff in the 200 block of Ivy Lane, according to state police. The dead-end rural road is located about three-quarters of a mile east of the Arkansas River in Knoxville, about 17 miles northwest of Russellville.

Officials said that Scott's wounds were not life-threatening, but it was not clear from the release whether he was still undergoing treatment on Saturday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, Christiana Beasley, 44, of Knoxville was armed and barricaded in the residence. Police say that Beasley fired the shot that wounded Scott.

After Beasley was arrested, state police obtained a warrant to charge her with attempted capital murder.

It was not clear from the release what led to the standoff, or what other charges Beasley may face. The Arkansas State Police release directed questions about the incident to the Johnson County sheriff's office.