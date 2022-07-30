Judges hammers 2 more home runs

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge became the first big leaguer with 40 home runs this season, smashed a grand slam for No. 41 and robbed a home run in right field as the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 11-5 Friday night.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning as New York completed its major league-leading 29th comeback victory.

A free agent at the end of the season, Judge is on pace for 66 home runs, which would top Roger Maris' club record of 61 in 1961. Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth in 1928 are the only Yankees with at least 40 home runs by the end of July, per MLB.com.

Judge was lavished with "MVP!" chants throughout the night, none louder than after his slam in the eighth cemented yet another Yankees rally. He also had a single and finished with six RBI.

Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered early on a rainy night in the Bronx, but Kansas City came back against Gerrit Cole, with Whit Merrifield's two-run single in the fifth ending a scoreless drought of 31 2/3 innings for the Royals.

Salvador Perez followed Merrifield with a go-ahead, three-run home run in his return from the injured list for a 5-3 lead.

New York erased it by batting around during a messy eighth inning that followed a 23-minute rain delay.

Rizzo and Gleyber Torres hit one-out singles, then shortstop Maikel Garcia booted Josh Donaldson's grounder off the slick infield.

Andrew Benintendi's bases-loaded grounder was gloved by diving first baseman Nick Pratto, but pitcher Scott Barlow (4-4) failed to cover first, giving Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) an RBI single -- his first hit with the Yankees after a trade from the Royals on Wednesday.

Barlow's next pitch skipped near Aaron Hicks' feet, and plate umpire Chris Guccione called an RBI hit by pitch. That ruling was reversed via video replay, but Hicks walked a few pitches later on a full count to make it 5-5.

Kiner-Falefa then ripped a single to left, and Jose Trevino followed with an RBI groundout for a 7-5 edge. DJ LeMahieu walked before Judge clubbed his fourth career slam off Jackson Kowar.

Albert Abreu (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth against a Kansas City team that waived him June 21.

Judge began the game by reaching over the right-field fence to rob MJ Melendez of a home run, then hit a 449-foot, two-run shot in the third inning. It was his second home run in three at-bats after he hit a game-ending drive in the ninth inning of a 1-0 win against Kansas City on Thursday night.

Cole was overpowering -- except for the fifth inning. He was pulled after six with nine strikeouts and no walks. Five of the seven hits he allowed came in the fifth, and all five runs charged against him came in the inning.

ASTROS 11, MARINERS 1 Justin Verlander (14-3) pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning and won his MLB-leading 14th game, Aledmys Diaz hit two home runs and Yordan Alvarez slugged his 30th home run of the season as Houston beat Seattle.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Seth Brown hit two home runs, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as Oakland beat Chicago for their season-high fourth consecutive win. Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break.

GUARDIANS 4, RAYS 1 Jose Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and Cleveland beat Tampa Bay. Ramirez's 21st home run, a drive off Jeffrey Springs (3-3), gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead. Ramirez added a two-out RBI single in the eighth after Steven Kwan's third single.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games, Victor Reyes had three hits, and Detroit beat Toronto. Javier Baez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Austin Riley had a home run and three RBI, Kyle Wright earned his NL-leading 13th victory and Atlanta beat Arizona. Riley homered in the first and drove in runs with doubles in the third and fifth. He has 11 home runs, 24 RBI and a .427 average this month.

CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 2 Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, and St. Louis beat Washington. Washington's Juan Soto went 1 for 4 in what could be his final homestand with Tuesday's trade deadline looming.

METS 6, MARLINS 4 Starling Marte homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Brandon Nimmo broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run shot and New York overcame two early deficits to defeat Miami.

PHILLIES 4, PIRATES 2 (10) Rhys Hoskins drilled a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 10th to lift Philadelphia past Pittsburgh. Hoskins finished off a four-hit night by taking the first pitch he saw from Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3) and sending it to the grassy area beyond the center field wall for his 20th home run of the season to give the Phillies their third consecutive victory.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 4 Will Smith and Trayce Thompson had two-run home runs in consecutive innings as Los Angeles held on for a win over host Colorado. Randal Grichuk had a two-run triple in the second inning and a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth for the Rockies.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 4, RED SOX 1 Christian Yelich drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, Brandon Woodruff struck out nine and Milwaukee returned to Boston for the first time in eight years and beat the Red Sox.

ORIOLES 6, REDS 2 Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run ninth inning, and Baltimore beat Cincinnati to move two games over .500 for the first time since April 2021. Ramon Urias walked against Buck Farmer (0-1) leading off the ninth, Rougned Oder doubled and Mullins grounded a first-pitch changeup up the middle and into center field for a 4-2 lead.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 6, Miami 4

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2 (10)

LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

NY Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

Texas at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Minnesota at San Diego, (n)





St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, left, high-fives relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos after closing out a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Washington. St. Louis won 6-2. Walking on the field at right is Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Washington Nationals' Juan Soto gestures to the visiting dugout as he approaches the batter's box for his first at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, right, is congratulated by Paul Goldschmidt after scoring on a wild pitch by Washington Nationals' Anibal Sanchez during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia hits a sacrifice fly ball in the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Washington. Josh Bell scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

