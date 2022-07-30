Control the situation

Watching coverage of the plan to make schools safer on the news seems to be a tad short of what will actually protect the children and teachers, unless they didn't cover everything they are doing. Educating and training police are good, but should have been done years ago because mass school shootings didn't just start in this country in 2022.

I think putting a system in to alert police such as what banks and probably others have would help a lot, plus monitored cameras by security. Outside doors can be locked from outside but will open from inside in event of fire, etc., to allow people to exit. Most major department stores have such doors, as do other businesses. If teachers are alerted by a camera-watcher, they could secure students and lock doors to prevent mass shootings, then direct police or firefighters to remove children through windows. If a two-story building, there are fire escape ladders that can be attached inside and and thrown down to get students out. Think, people, think. There are simple, easy and inexpensive ways to add protection without arming teachers.

Over 300 mass shootings just so far in 2022. Time to stop it. If you refuse to control guns, then control the situation and protect those "babies" you all love.

JUDITH ZITKO

Hot Springs Village

Problems are foreseen

I believe electric cars and trucks are going to cause a lot of problems. They don't have gasoline engines, so auto-parts stores will either have to sell batteries or go out of business. They don't have catalytic converters, which will put a lot of thieves out of business. They don't have mufflers, so there go the muffler shops. They don't use much if any oil, so there goes a lot of the business of lube shops.

The fact that electric vehicles don't make much noise will cause problems for a lot of young male drivers. They won't be able to refit loud mufflers onto their cars and pickups to make them sound like big rigs.

But I remember when I was young and we wanted our bicycles to sound like motorcycles: We clothes-pinned playing cards to the bicycle frame so the wheel spokes would strike them as the wheel turned. This made a noise that sounded like a motor. So when you are finally forced to give up that gas guzzler for an EV, keep your options open. Specify spoke wheels.

THOMAS ATWOOD

West Fork

Cut out grocery tax

Use the excess funds in our treasury to eliminate grocery tax. I lived in Texas over 20 years ago, and paid no tax on edible items. I look at my grocery tab every time I buy groceries, and it is mind-boggling the amount of tax collected from every person who buys groceries. This would benefit everyone.

MARY CAIN

Little Rock

It really is a shame

I think it's a shame that Leslie Rutledge will not serve as Arkansas' next governor. Assumedly, many of you, whether you are a Democrat or Republican, agree with my initial conclusion that she would be our next governor barring an upset from the Democratic nominee. Boy, was I (and perhaps you) wrong. Normally, in Arkansas, almost everyone who serves as attorney general for eight years and runs for governor is elected, unless there has been poor performance or some scandalous things going on while serving as the top lawyer in Arkansas. After all, serving as the state's attorney general is the normal path to the top office in Arkansas.

I know Rutledge has the experience necessary, knows the Arkansas legislators, state stakeholders, business industry leaders, state agencies, etc. My anticipation of seeing Rutledge become governor is now dead in the water. It is a shame that Rutledge will likely have to serve a ceremonial position as lieutenant governor with someone she knows is not remotely qualified to serve as our governor. I can only imagine how Rutledge must feel, knowing each day she will serve in this subordinate position and that it is not her but Sanders in the top position as our governor. What a shame; what a mess!

What a nightmare it will be if Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes our governor. What an embarrassment awaiting us. I believe the real truth is that Sanders knows she is not remotely qualified. She has to know, like most of us, her abilities, strengths, and limitations.

Sanders speaks vaguely, if at all, about her plans for Arkansas. The Sanders camp is eerily quiet and, for me, this is quite disturbing. Why isn't she speaking or appearing weekly through various media platforms to inform Arkansas citizens what she plans to do, if elected? After all, Sanders has over $12 million in campaign contributions.

What might be more shameful is to believe that voters in Arkansas would even consider Sanders as a serious candidate for governor. In my opinion, Sanders is as phony as a $3 bill.

EARNEST FORD

Maumelle