Lincoln School Board discusses security at campuses





LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board member Oleta Danforth had a question for her colleagues and the administration toward the end of the board's July 18 meeting. She asked if the school could look into hiring security officers for school campuses.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, said she thought it was a good idea and said she would check with other school districts to see what they are doing.

"The discussion has come up to have an armed presence on each of our campuses," Spears said at the meeting.

Julie McConnell, the board's newest member who was elected to office in May, also wondered about resurrecting the Watch Dog program, a program where dads volunteer to be in the school.

Spears said school officials also could look into that suggestion. Lincoln had the Watch Dog program about eight to 10 years ago, elementary Principal Traci Birkes told board members.

Lincoln Police Chief Kenneth Albright, who also is School Board president, last week said he agrees with Danforth.

"I totally agree we need to have something," Albright said later in the week. "You hate you have to have these discussions, but it's something you have to address and look into. We owe it to the community."

The Lincoln Police Department will have its first full-time school resource officer this year, and Albright said he would like for the Lincoln Consolidated School District to look at what Farmington and Prairie Grove schools are doing. Each has employees who are on staff but also serve as security officers if the need arises. In a couple of cases, the security officers are retired law enforcement officers.

"I would like to see it for this coming year," Albright said. "I think we'll proceed and see if we can get that started."

In other business, Spears reported the district used 91% of its budget for the 2022-23 year. She said she hopes to have surplus that can be transferred into the district's building fund and will know more next month after all expenses for the year have been finalized.

According to the report, the district started the year with a $2.3 million balance. It received about $1.5 million in revenue, with $2.2 million in expenditures, leaving an ending balance of $1.6 million.

Spears said a report from Ozarks Electric shows the district saved $17,000 in energy costs from January to June through the Ozarks solar array on Wedington Blacktop Road.

Food Nutrition Director Valerie Dawson said the district has been feeding about 270 children this summer through the food program with U.S. Department of Agriculture. Parents can pick up five free meals on Wednesdays.

This year, Dawson said, the district will return to the free and reduced meal program that was used prior to the pandemic. Parents will have to apply to receive reduced meal costs. About 70% of Lincoln's students have qualified for the free and reduced meal program in previous years.

Schools received federal waivers during the covid-19 pandemic, allowing them to distribute free meals to all students. The waivers expired June 30.

Dawson said it would cost around $300,000 to $500,000 if Lincoln wanted to try to feed all of its students.

Spears noted that the district cannot afford those costs.

Personnel changes approved by the board included hiring Paige Warren (art), Shannon Medina (speech pathology), Jake Heinrich (high school computer business/coach), and Sarah West and Rhonda Reaves as paraprofessionals.

The board accepted a resignation from middle school teacher Natalie Travis.

Jana Claybrook, the district's learning services director, reported on changes to the district's student handbook.

The high school will no longer use Saturday school for students who have excessive tardies. Claybrook said this has not proven to be effective. In addition, out of school suspension also will not be used for truancy or excessive absences this year.

The district will continue annual lockdown drills for staff but will not do lockdown drills for students. Claybrook said the Arkansas School Safety Commission is working on new guidelines and the district will use the commission's recommendations for safety and security when those are approved.

Students will be responsible for making sure all their work is turned in on time. Once the deadline for an assignment has passed, students will not be given an extended period of time to turn in missing assignments, without medical documentation.



