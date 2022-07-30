Magnolia council mum on district

MAGNOLIA -- The Magnolia City Council heard a proposal but made no decision Monday to establish an entertainment district.

Ellie Baker, executive director of economic development for the City of Magnolia, said the entertainment district would allow businesses within the district to sell alcoholic beverages in specific cups, allowing patrons to wander throughout the district with their drinks.

Baker said many people believe that entertainment districts help cities be seen as more hospitable. El Dorado, in neighboring Union County, added an entertainment district/open container zone downtown in 2019.

The district would likely contain businesses in the center of the Square and also include The Square Park and a small part of Main Street east of The Square to North Madison Street.