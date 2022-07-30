Man arrested in connection with Rogers shooting incident outside Boar’s Nest restaurant

ROGERS -- Police arrested a man Friday in connection with a shooting earlier this month outside a restaurant.

Steven Vance Owens, 53, of Bentonville was arrested in connection with second-degree attempted murder, first degree battery and terroristic act.

Rogers police officers responded about 1:30 a.m. July 13 to the 4500 block of West Walnut Street, where they found a 22-year-old man outside Boar's Nest restaurant who said he'd been shot in his knee by an unknown person in the area of the parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A search of the victim's truck indicated he had been inside the vehicle when he suffered the gunshot injury, according to the affidavit. Officers searched the area and recovered a single 9 mm shell casing in the middle of the southbound lane in the 100 block of South 45th Street, the affidavit states.

Police learned on July 22 that the victim had cellphone video footage of the shooting incident, the affidavit states. Asked why he had not previously shared the video with police, the man said he feared losing his job because he was somewhere he should not have been the night of the incident.

The video and information gleaned from the subsequent investigation led police to arrest Owens, according to the affidavit.

Owens was being held at the Benton County Jail on Friday with no bond set.