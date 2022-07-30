



• President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, plans to get married on the South Lawn of the White House this fall in the first wedding ceremony at the White House in nearly a decade. She announced the plan on Twitter this week, months after indicating that the president and the first lady, Jill Biden, would host her and her fiance, Peter Neal, for their reception. "Much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs' endorsement ... we'll be getting married on the South Lawn," Naomi Biden wrote. "Couldn't be more excited." She is the daughter of the president's son, Hunter Biden, and Kathleen Buhle. She works as a lawyer in Washington. Neal is the son of Mary Neal and William Neal of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and graduated from law school at the University of Pennsylvania in May. The pair were introduced by friends while living in New York City in 2018 and have been engaged for nearly 11 months. Neal proposed in Jackson Hole on Sept. 4.

• Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast, saying in a video that his behavior was "unacceptable" and that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn't ready. "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," Smith says in the video, posted online Friday. "I am deeply remorseful and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself." Wearing a white polo shirt and white ball cap, Smith spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, when he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a comment about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. Smith also apologized to Rock's family and especially his mother, Rosalie, who was horrified to see her son hurt and told US Weekly that, "When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me." Smith also apologized to Tony Rock, Chris' younger brother. "I didn't realize how many people got hurt in that moment," Smith said. He also apologized to his family "for the heat that I brought on all of us," and to his fellow Oscar nominees to have "stolen and tarnished your moment." He said his wife did nothing to encourage his actions. "Jada had nothing to do with it," he said. "I made a choice on my own." The motion picture academy has banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years. He apologized to Rock in a statement after the Oscars, saying he was "out of line and I was wrong." In the video, he says, "'I'm sorry' really isn't sufficient."









Naomi Biden, left, and Finnegan Biden attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





