Tech, software firm opens Ash Flat site

Emerson, a global technology and software firm based in St. Louis, opened its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Ash Flat on Friday.

The company expects to create 285 jobs within the next four years, up from the 245 jobs Emerson estimated when it announced its plans for the plant in October 2020. Workers at the $35 million facility will make Greenlee specialty professional tools used by electrical tradespeople.

More than 150 employees currently work at the plant, an existing industrial building that Emerson transformed, the company said in a news release.

Emerson said it chose to establish the plant in Ash Flat because of the quality workforce in the area and its proximity to the company's Memphis distribution center, which will allow for shortened times for shipping products and materials, improved customer service, and growth opportunities.

Ash Flat, in Fulton and Sharp counties, is about 36 miles north of Batesville.

-- Serenah McKay

Flight attendants seek mediation

DALLAS -- The union representing flight attendants at Southwest Airlines has asked federal mediators to step in and help with stalled contract talks after more than three years of negotiations.

Flight attendants with the 14,600-member TWU Local 556 union have already made plans to picket airports at the end of September after complaints that conditions for workers remain poor and that the Dallas-based carrier isn't moving fast enough toward a new contract. Now the union is asking the National Mediation Board to oversee negotiations to force progress.

The move by flight attendants puts more pressure on a company that is just getting back to full employment after the covid-19 pandemic and dealing with labor difficulties from some of its biggest work groups, including pilots, customer service workers, ground workers and dispatchers.

The request for mediation from TWU Local 556 came after Southwest Airlines sent a rough collective bargaining agreement proposal to flight attendants offering "industry-leading pay" and improvements to on-call policies among other changes.

"Instead of a comprehensive proposal ... the company is now attempting to bargain directly with you with half-truths and inaccurate statements," the union said in a letter to members this week.

A spokesman for Southwest Airlines said the company is aware of the request for mediation.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Arkansas Index rises 5.46, ends at 791.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 791.90, up 5.46.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.