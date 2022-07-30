Naturals hang on to win in Wichita

Naturals 3, Wind Surge 2

All the Northwest Arkansas Naturals needed was a three-run second inning at Riverfront Park in Wichita, Kan., on Friday night, hanging on to win despite the Wind Surge bringing the potential winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth.

Northwest Arkansas opened the scoring with Logan Porter's leadoff solo home run to start the second before tacking on two more on Jake Means' RBI single and Tucker Bradley's run-scoring double.

Naturals starter Anthony Veneziano was solid, lasting 6 innings and scattering 4 hits while allowing 1 run on Leobaldo Cabrera's home run in the bottom of the third.

Four Naturals had multiple hits, led by Bradley, who went 3 for 4 with a walk.



