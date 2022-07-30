Police beat: Off-duty LR officer confronts suspect; Police chase turns violent, 1 charged

Off-duty LR officer confronts suspect

An off-duty Little Rock police officer held a man suspected of driving a stolen car at gunpoint Friday morning until a uniformed officer could arrest him, according to a statement from police.

A snippet of the incident was caught on video and spread on social media, showing one man pointing a gun at another near Kanis Park.

A person behind the camera is heard saying "please don't shoot him, please don't shoot him, please don't shoot him."

That armed man was Officer Calvin Allen, who spotted a Toyota Camry that he suspected was the same one reported stolen by a family member, prompted him to call 911 around 9:30 a.m. Friday, the statement said.

Both cars pulled into the park, with the suspect's vehicle ending up behind Allen's near the entrance. Allen reportedly got out to confront the suspect, who has not been identified.

Allen reportedly spotted the man reaching under the seat and drew his gun, identifying himself as a police officer. He stayed in contact with 911 operators, holding the suspect at gunpoint for about three minutes until a uniformed officer arrived and arrested the suspect.

Officers reportedly found a weapon in the stolen Camry, but it was not specified what sort of weapon or where in the car it was found.

The suspect was taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with theft by receiving, the statement says.

Police chase turns violent, 1 charged

Jacksonville police arrested a man early Thursday who reportedly attempted to ram an officer's vehicle with his pickup truck and then bit the officer while resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 1:45 a.m. started pursuing a man later identified as Corey Briggs, 28, of Jacksonville, after he was reportedly seen speeding and driving recklessly on Arkansas 161.

Police followed Briggs to the area of 12201 Eanes Rd. in North Little Rock where he turned around in a parking lot, driving directly at an officer's vehicle until swerving at the last second, hitting a stop sign.

Briggs reportedly fled on foot and hopped a fence after an officer tried to hold him at gunpoint and give him commands. The officer caught up with Briggs and the two fought in a field for several minutes until Briggs was arrested around 2 a.m.

During the fight, Briggs reportedly bit the officer's arm and leg.

Briggs is charged with four felonies -- possession of a firearm by certain persons, second-degree battery of law enforcement, fleeing in a vehicle and aggravated assault with a vehicle -- two misdemeanors -- resisting arrest with force and second-degree criminal mischief -- and traffic citations for his sixth offense of driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.