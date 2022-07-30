GOLF

Back-to-back 65s for Ko

Lydia Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour on Friday. Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links and remains bogey-free heading into the weekend. To start her back nine, from the first hole, the No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 1-under 71 and is at 4-under 140.

Two share LIV lead

Henrik Stenson had a happy return to golf after being removed as European Ryder Cup captain, making eight birdies in his LIV Golf Invitational debut at Bedminster for a 7-under 64 to share the 18-hole lead with Patrick Reed. Stenson was among four new players added to the 48-man field for the third LIV Golf event. He had pledged full support to the European tour in March when he accepted the Ryder Cup captain's job, and then signed on with LIV Golf for a fee reported to be about $50 million. Reed also had a 64 in his second LIV Golf event. His round featured six birdies in a seven-hole stretch during the shotgun start.

Crocker retains Hero lead

American golfer Sean Crocker retained his one-stroke lead at the Hero Open after shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the European tour event on Friday. The star of Day 2, however, was Ewen Ferguson after the Scot made 11 birdies -- including seven in eight holes on the back nine -- in a bogey-free 61 at Fairmont St. Andrews. Crocker backed up his opening-round 63 and was 15 under for the tournament as he goes for a wire-to-wire win.

BASEBALL

Castillo lands in Seattle

The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects, including Arkansas Travelers' right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt. Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and Stoudt and right-hander Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners' top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth. Stoudt was 6-6 for the Travelers with a 5.28 ERA. He had 82 strikeouts in 87 innings. Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

TENNIS

Swiatek's streak ends

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced Friday to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches. Garcia won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, breaking Swiatek in the 10th game of the deciding set for her first win over the Pole. Swiatek had not lost on clay since the French Open quarterfinals in 2021.

Top seed rolls in Croatia

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open on Friday to reach his seventh semifinal of the year. The 19-year-old Spaniard is defending the first ATP title he won in the coastal town of Umag last year. Fifth-ranked Alcaraz saved the only break point he faced as he improved his 2022 record on clay to 26-3. He next plays Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 7-5, 6-4. Second-seeded Jannik Sinner reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.