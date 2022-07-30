100 years ago

July 30, 1922

• For the first time in the history of the state, a woman sheriff is a probability in Arkansas. Governor McRae yesterday had made no appointment to fill the vacancy caused by the death of George Lacy, sheriff of Desha County, Friday, but many recommendations were received in the governor's office yesterday. Mrs. Lacy is the widow of the late official and Mrs. Murphy is chief office deputy. Recommendations have come from some of the leading residents of the county urging the appointment of one of the two women, and while the governor yesterday had no announcement to make, it is known that he has the names of the women under consideration as possible appointees.

50 years ago

July 30, 1972

• The tooth fairy left a quarter recently for a seven-year-old girl, who lives in West Little Rock, and who'd just lost the second of two front teeth. The youngster found the prize one morning while still in bed and, as youngsters will, popped it in her mouth. But she coughed, and swallowed the coin. It cost $310 to recover it. The parents, who prefer anonymity, took the girl to the St. Vincent Infirmary emergency room, after waking the family pediatrician from a sound sleep. He advised them that normally swallowed coins took the usual course and proved no threat. But an x-ray showed this one to be lodged somewhere in the vicinity of the Adam's apple. ... The parents waited until noon, when their thoracic surgeon got out of church. About 1 p.m., he removed the coin with an esophagoscope, with the patient under general anesthetic, and the pediatrician standing by.

25 years ago

July 30, 1997

ROGERS -- An accountant is charged with forgery and theft of property, accused of bilking his employer of about $74,000 over 19 months. Bobby Dale Jones, 37, was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond at the Benton County jail. Court papers filed in the case said an employee of Wildwood Industries discovered the embezzlement...The papers said Craig told Minor he was looking through Jones' desk when he discovered Jones' personal bank statement. Craig told Hayes that he was curious and noticed Jones had $10,000 in deposits for the month.The papers said Craig told Minor he was looking through Jones' desk when he discovered Jones' personal bank statement. Craig told Hayes that he was curious and noticed Jones had $10,000 in deposits for the month...Craig and Jenkins confronted Jones with the discovery and the accountant admitted he was stealing from the company, court papers said.

10 years ago

July 30, 2012

• Authorities recaptured two escaped Arkansas inmates during the weekend after the two left their work-release sites in Blytheville on July 18, officials said. John Laxton Jr., 42, was apprehended near Denver on Friday night and Danny Rankins, 46, was found in a Liberal, Kan., hotel Saturday afternoon, said Shea Wilson, an Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman.