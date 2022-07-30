Pain at pump not shared by oil companies

Oil companies tallied record profits over the past few months as Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented second-quarter profit of $17.85 billion. Revenue at the energy giant jumped to $115.6 billion, from $67.7 billion a year ago.

Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. Its sales rose to $65 billion, compared with $36 billion a year ago.

Coming after oil prices nearly doubled from a year ago, the bumper results were expected, but Exxon and Chevron still beat analysts' predictions for profits in the quarter.

The gains come one day after Shell shattered its own profit record. London-based Shell's second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $11.5 billion, from $5.5 billion last year, to smash its record set in the previous quarter of $9.1 billion.

Soaring energy prices have rattled consumers and become a political flashpoint. Last month, President Joe Biden said that "Exxon made more money than God this year."

In a June letter to the top executives of major oil companies, Biden accused them of profiteering at the expense of consumers.

"At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, noting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in less oil and gas on the market from Russia.

More recently, the president has been praising declines in gas prices.

Consumers are not just facing high fuel prices at the pump. Soaring energy prices are being baked into delivery costs, which drive up the cost of everything from apples to toilet paper.

The record profits marked a stunning turnaround from the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, when cities were locked down and demand for fuels plummeted amid numerous bankruptcies and thousands of layoffs.

The industry has long gone through boom-and-bust cycles. But due to the ongoing war Russia waged on Ukraine, as well as other global supply constraints, high prices could linger for some time.

"It's devastating," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, who added that high energy prices hit low-income families and frontline workers the hardest. "You live on a tight budget and this is an extra $40 to $50 per week."

Wolfe wants the federal government to tax energy companies and "redistribute some of those profits back to the families who are struggling."

Inflation is already changing where Americans go and what they eat. It's also changing the way they consume energy.

Two-thirds of Americans changed their driving habits and lifestyle, with the vast majority choosing to drive less or combine errands, said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

Among those surveyed by AAA, 2% said they bought an electric vehicle since March, he said.

"They have really altered their lifestyles to cope with these high prices," Gross said.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are also elevated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Many European nations have been scrambling for alternatives to Russian natural gas, and have been competing for boatloads of LNG, driving up prices for natural gas both globally and in the U.S.

Inflation in Europe has also been surging, including soaring costs for energy.

Skyward prices, meanwhile, have been a boon for investors, including energy executives who receive a large share of compensation through company stock.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset. Chevron earned $5.95 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $5.16 per share.

On Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 4.63% to close at $96.93, while Chevron Corp. shares rose 8.90% to close at $163.78 on the day.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods attributed the company's success to its investments in oil and gas fields in Guyana and the Permian Basin, as well as its investments in LNG.

"Given the long investment cycle times, growing supply will not happen overnight," Woods said during a conference call Friday.

Gasoline prices rose quickly during the quarter, due to limited global supply, the high cost of oil and because there are fewer refineries operating in the U.S. than before the pandemic.

Exxon plans to increase refining capacity by about 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023 by expanding its Beaumont Refinery. That represents the industry's largest single capacity addition in the U.S. since 2012, according to the company.

To alleviate Europe's energy crisis, Exxon sees potential for fracking and unconventional gas in Germany, and "there's an opportunity where certainly ExxonMobil could play a key role," Woods said.

Exxon also plans to increase its exports of LNG to Europe.

Golden Pass, its LNG export facility under construction in Port Arthur, Texas, will increase LNG exports from the Gulf Coast by 20% when it starts up in 2024, Woods said.

"Bringing more LNG supplies to help offset some of the Russian gas going into Europe will be another really critical step forward in diversification of supplies for Europe," he said.

Climate scientists and residents who live near Gulf Coast LNG export facilities warn that expanding fossil fuel infrastructure could exacerbate disasters caused by climate change.

Exxon expects to increase oil-equivalent production in the Permian Basin by 25% this year compared to 2021 and to eliminate routine flaring in the Permian by the end of the year.

Information for this article was contributed by Cathy Bussewitz of The Associated Press and Isabella Simonetti of The New York Times.