P.A.M. Transportation posts Q2 gains

Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. posted revenue and net income gains for its second quarter despite what it called challenges in the sector.

The trucking company reported net income of $24.2 million or $1.08 per share for the quarter that ended June 30, up from $15.3 million or 67 cents per share, a year ago, according to release Thursday. A single analyst had predicted earnings of $1.15 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

The company said without losses associated with a preliminary litigation settlement agreement and recognized but unrealized investments in marketable equity securities, it would have seen profits of $29.3 million. or $1.30 per share.

Revenue for the period was $237.2 million, up 47% when compared to $162.1 million for the second quarter a year ago. A single analyst had called for revenue of $219.1 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

P.A.M. Transportation, through its subsidiaries, makes deliveries in the United States as well as parts of Mexico and Canada.

"There continued to be significant disruptions in the quarter from customer down time, supplier parts/labor challenges and the well-publicized changes to the overall trucking freight market," P.A.M. Transportation's President Joe Vitiritto, said in a statement. "Even with those challenges, our people did a solid job of navigating through the quarter. We continue to demonstrate the resiliency of our model, while growing the business organically."

Company shares gained ground Friday, closing at $35.78, up $2.96 or 9% in trading on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $15.41 and as high as $40.89 over the past year.

In June, P.A.M. Transportation completed its acquisition of New York-based Metropolitan Trucking Inc. The dry van truckload carrier has a 320 truck fleet and operates on the east coast.

"We are also excited by our first acquisition in almost two decades." Vitiritto said. "We are looking forward to working with the high-quality team at Met Express and watching that team exceed expectations."

The company saw its total miles for the quarter increase with an operating ration of 79.8% compared to 84.02% for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge, was $2.72, up from $2.11 for the second quarter of 2021.

Truckloads increased 6% to 94,870 when compared to 89,840 for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue per truck per week for the quarter was $4,738, up 22% over $3,882 for the second quarter of 2021.

P.A.M. Transportation's logistic's operations booked revenue of $68 million for the second quarter, with an operating ratio of 86.2% compared to revenue of $47,135 with an operating ratio of 88.6% for the year ago period.