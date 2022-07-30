Pine Bluff letters

Rights eroding

Editor, The Commercial:

A Bactrian camel is a horse designed by a committee. Someone needs to tell Asa.

When a moron has a Harvard degree and $12 million donated by other politicians he remains just a well-bribed moron.

When a 30-something paid mouthpiece has already proven herself to be a well-paid liar whose fame is due to promoting another neurotic, lying narcissist for autocratic dictator — does common sense make any reasonable person think we need her for a governor? All that campaign money is just evidence that enough money can get an air head elected.

When a woman is a citizen of this nation, where is the logic in assuming she can be treated as a “State Controlled Kid Factory” in one of the nation’s states and not in another of its states?

Whether you believe in abortion or not, what gives you the right to make that decision for another? If you do that,why are you unwilling to support that child you demanded be born until it is GROWN?

Why do politicians who demand women bear that child not agree to demand that irresponsible men be held accountable for not supporting the mothers of their child? Women do not get pregnant absent male sperm!

Trump’s SCOTUS nominees said they’d not vote to overturn “established law” then promptly did exactly that in several cases! Lets see now: We have a liar who was president. He nominated several liars for Supreme Court. Now they’re giving us their “word” they will or won’t continue to let their religion or politics influence decisions regulating our lives further!

Now the same lying “evangelical Christians” are eagerly waiting to coronate Sarah and a bunch of other ignorant rednecks to further erode our nation’s foundation that once wasn’t FOR SALE TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER! If you help do that you will very much deserve the destruction that’s coming.

KARL HANSEN,

HENSLEY

PB, scrap the app

Editor, The Commercial:

Wait a minute! Did I hear on the news that Pine Bluff is thinking about buying a “SeeClickFix” app? The app cost Pine Bluff taxpayers about $17,000 for the first year and a little over $20,000 per year for John Q. Public to report street conditions and problems.

What hinders our city officials and employees from conducting windshield surveys in the wards and zones where they live and work? City council members should have more to do than attending a couple of council meetings twice and maybe a committee meeting once a month.

Scrap the”SeeClickFix” app. Hire someone with a phone and pay them $40,000 a year to report street problems. Better still, elected officials and city workers, stop looking the other way when you see an infrastructure problem. I believe you can do better.

REV. JESSE C. TURNER,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

PINE BLUFF INTERESTED CITIZENS FOR VOTER REGISTRATION INC.