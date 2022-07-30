Prairie Grove School Board OKs teacher bonuses, tables turf field installation





PRAIRIE GROVE -- After some discussion, the Prairie Grove School Board decided to table proposals on its agenda to install a turf football field and expand the stadium's home bleachers.

The board was considering whether to approve the items for the 2023-24 school year.

In other action, the board approved a $1,250 one-time bonus for all 2022-23 contracted employees for a cost of about $250,000.

Superintendent Reba Holmes said the bonus is to "boost morale" and try to stay up with surrounding schools. The recommendation is "kinda a back to school, rah rah, let's go" bonus, Holmes said.

The meeting started with a presentation on a turf football field from representatives with GeoSurfaces, which is installing a turf infield for the high school softball field.

GeoSurfaces submitted a proposal that showed a turf football field would cost $1.1 million.

Charlie Dawson with GeoSurfaces showed board members the layers involved in a turf football field, including the base, a shock pad system and then the turf on top. He proposed using a GeoCool alternative as an infill that makes the turf 40 degrees cooler for about $50,000.

The turf would have an eight-year warranty with the option to renew it up to three cycles.

Board members asked if ads from sponsors could be placed on the turf to help offset the costs, and Dawson said many schools are doing that with their turf fields.

If the board approved the project for next year, Dawson said the company would lock in the price now and go ahead and purchase the materials and store them in a warehouse until it's time to install the turf.

Holmes gave options for paying for the turf field, which included using money from the building fund or taking out a 10-year loan with an interest rate of 5% or more.

She said the building fund has $5.2 million in it and the district plans to add another $2 million to it from this year's budget surplus.

"This is another bite into the concerns that some of our patrons have," Holmes told board members.

However, she quickly pointed out the district has construction projects coming up in the next few years, including expansions at what will be the junior high building this year.

When school opens in August, students in grades 4-6 will attend Prairie Grove Middle School in the new building off Bush Street, and Prairie Grove Junior High, grades 7-8, will be at the old middle school complex. Plans are to add a ninth grade wing to the junior high, along with another addition.

Board members voted to table the consideration of a turf football field to gather more information and then voted to table the consideration of adding bleachers.

A representative from Stadium Pros Inc. gave two options to install additional bleachers for the home side of the football field. One option would seat an additional 347 people for about $152,000, and the second option would seat 553 people for $237,000. The proposal included a student section grandstand for about $98,000.

After the meeting, board President William Dick said both projects would be nice to have next year, but the board also has to consider the growth in the district and having money to provide classrooms for this growth.

In other news, the board gave an informal, verbal approval to Larry Oelrich and Chuck Wiley with the city of Prairie Grove for the proposed route for the extension of Viney Grove Road from Bush Street to Buchanan Street.

Board members had questions about the route at their April meeting.

Oelrich said the road extension is designed to go over one creek, instead of two, to reduce costs and then to line up with Blunt Street on the other side of Buchanan. The city's master street plan shows that Blunt Street eventually will connect to the U.S. 62 bypass.

"We're at the point we need to start designing right of way. We'd like to get the go ahead to proceed," Oelrich told the School Board.

Oelrich said any changes would increase the project costs and the city probably would have to walk away from the extension because of the price tag. As it is now, Oelrich said the estimated cost is $2.8 million.

Dick said it was "kinda a sticker shock" when he saw the design plans at the April meeting. "I had never seen this (plan)." He said the route made "a lot more sense" after hearing Oelrich's explanation and history about the project.

"We have a great working relationship (with the city) and we want to continue that," Dick said.

Oelrich said the city would return in the future asking the school board to sign right of way documents for the street.

In other action, the board approved:

• Hiring Lauren Sands as kindergarten teacher, KayLynne Waggle as pre-K teacher, Austin Cunninham as network administrator, two food service employees and a paraprofessional.

• Accepted the resignations of three teachers: Stephanie Wynn, Joshua Cook and Paige Warren.

• A memorandum of understanding between the district and the Police Department for three school resource officers. The memorandum says resource officer David Faulk will be at the high school, resource officer Travis Stills will be at the junior high and resource officer Jacob Rollins will be at the elementary school. However, all will float throughout each campus as necessary.

• A contract with Flood Janitorial to continue to provide janitorial service with a 9% increase and the additions of the new middle school building and two custodians for the annual cost of $580,136. The two custodians now are employed by the district but will change and be employees of the janitorial company.

• ASBA property insurance for $99,367 for the 2022-23 school year; ASBA vehicle insurance for $15,282; ASBA mobile equipment insurance for $350.

• A recommendation to approve 3% additional days for coaches working throughout the summer months for a cost of about $55,000.

• The District Parent Engagement Plan for 2022-23 and school improvement plans for the elementary school, middle school, junior high and high school. All these documents will be on the school website.



