Prairie Grove seeks loan to help with sewer treatment plant expansion cost





PRAIRIE GROVE -- The City Council approved a resolution last week to authorize Mayor Sonny Hudson and Public Works Director Chuck Wiley to apply for a low-interest loan from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission to help with costs to expand the sewer treatment plant.

The council already has approved a $7.4 million bid for the project, a bid that was $1.4 million higher than projected because of rising costs. A commission loan will be used to pay for the additional costs of the expansion.

The city is using sewer improvement bonds for most of the costs. In a special election in February 2021, voters approved a request to issue sewer improvement bonds that will be paid off through sales tax revenues.

Prairie Grove asked voters to replace two sales taxes -- a 1% sales tax and a 0.75% sales tax -- with two new sales taxes of the same amount to pay for bonds to finance capital improvement projects with a total estimated cost of $15 million.

Prairie Grove is planning to increase the capacity of the sewer plant by 50%.

In other action, the council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Prairie Grove School District regarding school resource officers, amended the police personnel policy for carrying over vacation time, approved a $5,000 stipend from the state for police officers and agreed to accept and dedicate Otter Road as a city street.

The council also approved a change order of $31,853 with Clarity Pools for work at the aquatic park. The money will be used to add concrete and make concrete repairs and add a railing.

City attorney Steven Parker said a new state law in 2021 requires a city and school district to have a memorandum of understanding for school resource officers.

The memorandum puts in writing what the two may have agreed to through a "handshake," Parker said.

Prairie Grove schools will have three school resource officers, with the school paying 75% of the salary of each officer and the city paying 25% of the salary.

The memorandum spells out training required, chain of command, roles and responsibilities, restrictions on physical restraint or chemical aerosol sprays, limits on interrogation and arrests and an officer's role in truancy issues.

Police Chief Chris Workman said Prairie Grove's program stands out in the state because the district has employees who also are commissioned security officers. These are armed officers on campus and are available as needed, Workman said.

"We're one of the first schools to have this," he told council members.

Workman also gave out information on the $5,000 stipend from the state. This money will be used to help retain officers, Workman said. It's for all eligible, full-time police officers. An officer only can get the stipend at one agency.

The money for the stipends is coming from the state's surplus revenue this year.

"It's a way to maintain, increase and improve law enforcement," Workman added.

Under committee reports, Wiley said city employees are cleaning up and repairing vandalism that has occurred over the summer, especially at city parks. Employees are painting over graffiti and replacing damaged handrails.

As one example, he said new lights at the Mock Park gazebo have been replaced three times because of vandalism.

City council member Rick Ault asked about security cameras and more lights.

Wiley responded that the city plans to add cameras to the Mock Park area.

"That's on the agenda to do," Wiley told Ault.



