Religion calendar

• Abundant Life Family Worship Center, 100 Southeastern Ave., Jacksonville, has Sunday School at 10 and worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. Bible Study is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (501) 241-0210.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. Information and streaming link available at gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., has temporarily suspended in-person services, but livestreams them at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. They can be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, holds a prayer garden service Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to take their own camping chairs and blankets. The traditional service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. More information is available at www.secondpreslr.org or at (501) 227-0000.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has a spoken service at 7:30 a.m., and a Choral Eucharist service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. More information at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Unvaccinated people must wear masks. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays. uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

