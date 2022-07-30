BASEBALL

Wallace signs with Royals

Former University of Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace, from Greenbrier, has signed with the Kansas City Royals for a bonus of $1.7 million, Jim Callis of MLB.com reported Friday.

Wallace, a second-round pick at No. 49 overall, signed for more than the slotted value of $1,584,000, according to Callis.

Monday is the deadline for college players with eligibility left to sign professionally.

Wallace was eligible to be drafted as a sophomore this year under Major League Baseball rules because he turns 21 on Aug. 7, within the 45 days of the draft, which was held July 17-19.

Starting all 67 games for the Razorbacks this season, Wallace had a .298 batting average with team-highs of 16 home runs, 20 doubles and 60 runs batted in to help Arkansas advance to the College World Series.

Wallace batted .279 with 14 runs, 11 doubles and 44 RBI in 60 games as a freshman last season when the Razorbacks won SEC regular-season and SEC Tournament titles.

Wallace was the first of nine Razorbacks from this season’s team to be drafted and the last one to sign. He was Arkansas’ highest-drafted sophomore since Andrew Benintendi was the No. 7 overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2015.

BASKETBALL

ASU men announce tour to Dominican Republic

Coach Mike Balado will take Arkansas State University’s men’s team on a nine-day trip to the Dominican Republic from Aug. 5-13, marking the Red Wolves’ first foreign tour since a 2013 trip to Canada.

ASU will play three games over four days, starting with a game against the Dominican Republic national team on Aug. 7. Balado’s squad will play the host nation’s Select Team the next day before wrapping against the Dominican Republic’s U-22 team Aug. 10. Times and venues for all three games have net to be announced.

The Red Wolves — who will have eight newcomers among their 15-player 2022-23 roster — will also host a basketball clinic for local kids on Aug. 6.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UAPB women add Virginia transfer

Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s Coach Dawn Thornton announced Friday the addition of guard Corina Carter, a transfer from the University of Virginia and a former 4-star recruit.

UAPB is Carter’s third program after playing her first two seasons at New Mexico before transferring to Virginia.

During her time with the Lobos, Carter played in 50 games and averaged 15.8 minutes per game. The San Antonio native ranked third on the team with 58 assists in 2020-21 and also scored a career-high 18 points against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Carter, who was ranked as the No. 16 point guard and the No. 64 overall player in the 2019 class, helped lead San Antonio Judson High School to a Class 6A state championship and was named the championship game’s most valuable player.

GOLF

UA releases 2022-23 men’s schedule

The University of Arkansas men’s team, which played the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule last season, will once again compete among the nation’s best tournaments in 2022-23.

Of the 11 stroke-play events Arkansas played last season, 10 ranked among the nation’s top 25 in terms of field strength. The Razorbacks will compete in five of those events this season, including the Frederica Cup (Sept. 7-8), Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5), Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12), Watersound Invitational (Feb. 20-22) and the Cabo Collegiate (March 5-7).

Arkansas will open the season at St. Simons Island, Ga., with the Frederica Cup on Sept. 7 before defending its title at the SEC Fall Match Play Championship starting Sept. 25 in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

The Razorbacks open the spring season on Feb. 5-6 at The Hayt in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and will close the regular season playing two events new to the program — the Linger Longer Invitational (March 19-21) in Eatonton, Ga., and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial (April 10-11) in Charlottesville, Va.

The SEC Championship is set for April 19-23, followed by the NCAA Regionals (May 15-17) and the NCAA Championship (May 26-31).