Staying tuned

Reading of actor Tony Dow's death on Wednesday, we were surprised to learn that "Leave It to Beaver" never was a ratings hit.

The sitcom ran from 1957 through 1963, starting on CBS and moving to fledgling ABC. Its popularity grew by leaps and bounds in syndication through the '70s and '80s and spawned a 1983 TV reunion movie and a revival series on cable. The show remains popular today, still seen on retro networks like MeTV. (You know, the Old Fogies Network.)

Dow played Wally Cleaver, the older brother of the title character, Beaver. He died this week at age 77 from complications related to liver cancer.

Dow was 12 when the show started its seven-season run. (Jerry Mathers, who played the Beaver, was 8.) A gifted athlete, Dow ultimately was promoted as a TV heartthrob and became one, playing the good-natured, good-looking older brother. He received 1,000 fan letters a week at the show's peak. (Writing, finding a stamp and mailing a fan letter would require effort unheard of and perhaps even unattainable in today's click-and-post world.)

The show's syndicated resuscitation helped establish "Leave It to Beaver" as an American cultural institution, a time capsule of the unbridled post-war optimism of the '50s. By the end of its original run, American television was preparing to leave behind the wholesome idyllic settings of early shows like Beaver, "Father Knows Best," and "The Andy Griffith Show."

Optimism was fading into skepticism; the back roads of Mayberry were evolving into "The Streets of San Francisco." American TV was growing from that wide-eyed innocent of the '50s into the free-loving, nuanced young adult of the Vietnam era.

Change is hard, sometimes drastic, and necessary. That doesn't mean we can't pine for our childhood, symbolic or otherwise, and hold tight to the values we learned there.

Dow told a reporter in 1988, "When I see a show about drugs, it can be an interesting story and I can get involved, but it doesn't have the same kind of identification as when Beaver took his father's drill and made a hole in the garage door.

"Those kind of stories are what makes up real life, and growing up from child to adulthood. People say the show is milk and cookies, but I disagree. I think it's the essence of growing up."

After decades of increased reliance on sex and violence to tell a story, much less sell it, the simple milk-and-cookies of a show like "Beaver" resonates. We'll gladly plop down each day at the symbolic kitchen table for a plate and a glass.

Wally Cleaver set an example for us all; he always tried to see the best in the Eddie Haskells of the world. And Tony Dow played him so well. Rest in peace.

Beaver: Hey, Wally. How come Dad's taking us out to dinner and a show?

Wally: I don't know. I think it's on account of togetherness, like you read about in the magazines. You know, it's supposed to make us a happy family and that kind of junk.

Beaver: Couldn't we be a happy family just eatin' in the kitchen?

Wally: Na, that's no good. Ya gotta go out and show people you're a happy family.