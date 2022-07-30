Super Quiz: Animal Expressions

1. Hold your --------; I won't take long: (wait)

2. I always take a -------- after I get home from work: (a short sleep)

3. He said he'd ask her for a date, but he ---------- out: (was afraid to do so)

4. They donated the -------- share of the money: (most of)

5. She let the -------- out of the bag when she said that: (revealed a secret)

6. They moved to a small rural town to get away from the -------- race: (competitive activity)

7. Passing the entrance test was like shooting -------- in barrel: (very easy)

8. It's not going to happen. You are beating a dead --------: (wasting time on a lost cause)

9. The applicant's money problems were the -------- in the room: (unaddressed issue)

ANSWERS

1. Horses

2. Catnap

3. Chickened

4. Lion's

5. Cat

6. Rat

7. Fish

8. Horse

9. Elephant