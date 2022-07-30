Super Quiz: Animal Expressions

1. Hold your --------; I won't take long: (wait)
2. I always take a -------- after I get home from work: (a short sleep)
3. He said he'd ask her for a date, but he ---------- out: (was afraid to do so)
4. They donated the -------- share of the money: (most of)
5. She let the -------- out of the bag when she said that: (revealed a secret)
6. They moved to a small rural town to get away from the -------- race: (competitive activity)
7. Passing the entrance test was like shooting -------- in barrel: (very easy)
8. It's not going to happen. You are beating a dead --------: (wasting time on a lost cause)
9. The applicant's money problems were the -------- in the room: (unaddressed issue)
ANSWERS
1. Horses
2. Catnap
3. Chickened
4. Lion's
5. Cat
6. Rat
7. Fish
8. Horse
9. Elephant