Tools & Toys: High-Visibility Magnetic LEVERLOCK Tape Measure and Zzips





High-Visibility Magnetic LEVERLOCK Tape Measure

What's to love: The bright orange color makes this Stanley tape measure easy to see in the tool box or on the job site.

What does it do: The case is made of high-impact ABS with a durable rubber shell and a non-marring base. The measuring blade is made with an anti-glare finish and has a self-lock and a push release. The magnetic "Tru-Zero" hook helps it grip to metal and provides accurate measurements. The tape measure is available in several lengths, which are priced accordingly. For more information visit stanleytools.com.

■ ■ ■

Zzips

What's to love: A first aid essential for cuts. Keep a packet in the medicine cabinet, glove box, sports bag, tool box or back pack.

What does it do: Accidents happen and if you're out hiking or can't get to a doctor right away, the Zzips will help close the wound. They work -- after thoroughly cleaning the area around the cut -- by placing an adhesive pad on each side of the wound and then using the plastic pulls to draw the cut closed. The pulls have teeth, like a zipper, keeping the wound closed. This product is made by My Medic and sells for $14.95 for a two-pack. Visit mymedic.com for more information.



