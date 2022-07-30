Tulsa Drillers 7, Arkansas Travelers 5

Drillers 7, Travelers 5

Jonny DeLuca hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa as the Tulsa Drillers pulled off a come-from-behind victory over the Arkansas Travelers.

The Travs managed 11 hits but left 13 runners on base and went 4 of 15 with runners in scoring position. They scored four runs in the fifth inning on Jake Scheiner's grand slam -- which put the Travs up 5-3 -- yet couldn't add more in the later stages.

Travs reliever Michael Stryffeler (1-3) failed to record an out in the ninth, surrendering a leadoff single before DeLuca sent the third pitch he saw over the wall in right.