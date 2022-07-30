U.S. designates 4 northern Arkansas counties in drought as natural disaster areas





Four counties in northern Arkansas have been designated as natural disaster areas by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday on Twitter.

In a letter sent to the governor, Vilsack said the four counties -- Baxter, Fulton, Randolph and Sharp -- had suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of severe drought, extreme drought or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In addition to those four counties, Vilsack said, eight other counties in Arkansas and four in Missouri that are contiguous to the four primary counties have been named contiguous disaster counties. The counties in Arkansas are Clay, Greene, Independence, Izard, Lawrence, Marion, Searcy and Stone. The Missouri counties named are Howell, Oregon, Ozark and Ripley.

In the letter, Visack said a secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, including FSA emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.

Denise Frame, administrative assistant to Sharp County Judge Gene Moore, said conditions have been so dry there that many farmers have been selling off cattle because of a shortage of hay.

"The man who cuts our hay is 2,800 bales short this year," Frame said. "Last Friday, they were lined up along the highway at the sale barn with people selling their cattle because there's no pasture left."

Rain that moved into the area over the past few days helped, Frame said, and the promise of more rain over the weekend is a welcome change from the hot and dry conditions that have prevailed in recent weeks.

"We did get rain last night and the night before," she said Friday. "We got, I think, just over an inch here in the Highland area, but Sidney and Cave City got, like, 3-1/2 inches. That will help, but I don't know if we'll get any more hay cutting out of it."

Jeremy Ratliff, a Cave City cattle rancher, said he hasn't had to sell off any of his herd of 300 stock cattle and he's been able to maintain his feeder cattle herd size at about 700 head, but he said the conditions have forced him to get creative to keep his cattle fed.

"We're probably not even halfway there with the hay we need in a normal year," he said. "We've been trying to do some other things. We've been cutting some corn silage and trying to do something to replace the hay we need."

Even with 1,400 acres of pasture, Ratliff said the cost of keeping his herd fed is worrisome. He said many of his neighbors have cut their herd sizes significantly or sold their herds off.

"When you run out of grass, things get real tough in a hurry," he said. "I know people who have already sold off their cows or culled real deep, trying to sell out enough to get through this."

In neighboring Randolph County, conditions have been much the same. County Judge Ronald Barnett said rain over the past couple of days has helped but more is needed to alleviate the tinder dry conditions in his county.

"It hasn't helped enough yet for me to lift the fire ban," he said.

Farmers in the county have been hard hit, Barnett said.

"Some of them have already disked up their beans and some never even planted any because it was so dry," Barnett said. "It was so wet there in the spring so they couldn't and when it turned off dry, it turned off dry. It's hurting the farmers."

Barnett said the recent rain and the rainy weekend forecast are a welcome change from the weeks of hot, dry weather.

"The pastures are starting to green up a little bit already," he said. "I've got some cows, too, and my pasture is looking a lot better than what it was. My hillsides were all brown and didn't have any grass on them, but they're starting to turn a little bit green now, and my river bottoms are looking like I might get a second cutting of hay out of it."

While recent rainfall has helped, officials with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock said the relief will be short-lived as dry conditions begin to settle in again. Meteorologist Travis Shelton said a frontal boundary that moved across the state Friday would bring good chances of rain to much of the state over the weekend to go along with rainfall over the past few days.

Over a 72-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday, Shelton said, Mountain Home in Baxter County received just less than 4.25 inches of rainfall, and Salem in Fulton County received just more than 2.5 inches. In Randolph County, Pocahontas received 1.79 inches of rainfall in the same 72-hour period and the Sharp County town of Hardy received 1.4 inches.

Prior to Wednesday and Thursday, Shelton said, the last measurable rainfall in Fulton County was 1.07 inches that fell over Salem on July 17. On the same day, he said, Mountain Home received .01 inches of rainfall.

Shelton said all locations in the four counties are subject to see additional rainfall over the weekend, with the forecast calling for an inch or more on average with locally higher amounts possible.

"It's a temporary relief kind of situation," he said. "I'm sure it will help, but we're returning to warmer and drier conditions next week. By Wednesday we'll be back up into the upper 90s. Not quite as warm as we've been, but we're seeing a trend back in that direction."





