The nation in brief: U.S. offering reward for 'Putin Chef'

U.S. offering reward for 'Putin Chef'

WASHINGTON -- The State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information about Russian interference in American elections, including a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a troll farm that officials say fueled a divisive social media campaign in 2016.

The reward, offered Thursday by the department's Rewards for Justice program, seeks information about the Internet Research Agency, Yevgeniy Prigozhin -- a wealthy businessman whose ties to Putin earned him the nickname "Putin Chef" -- and other entities involved in interfering in the 2016 election won by Republican Donald Trump.

Prigozhin and 12 other Russians were indicted along with the research agency in 2018 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Russia had coordinated with the Trump campaign to sway the election.

The defendants were accused of a huge but hidden social media trolling campaign aimed at sowing discord on hot-button issues and at helping Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Officials say Prigozhin provided funding for the agency through companies he controlled.

None of the defendants has faced trial in the United States.

The State Department described the reward as part of "wider efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and protect against foreign interference in our elections."

2 Wisconsinites admit to ballot fraud

MADISON, Wis. -- Two people in Wisconsin who believe false claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud admitted they broke state election law by requesting absentee ballots for others in an attempt to underscore vulnerabilities in the state's voter website, according to a local sheriff.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Thursday that the two contacted his office saying they believe the state's My Vote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to fraud.

Schmaling, a Republican, has accused state officials of violating election laws. Neither of the people involved has been charged, and he gave no indication they were under investigation, instead using the cases to attack the state Elections Commission.

One of the people, Adrianne Melby, said she asked a friend to go on the website and request a ballot in her name but enter her own address. The ballot showed up in her friend's mailbox a few days later, she said.

"It is literally that easy to do," she said.

The other person, Harry Wait, president of a local advocacy group called HOT Government, acknowledged that he ordered 10 ballots for people, including public officials. He said he asked that the ballots be sent to his home.

"It's something I'm doing for the greater good of the community," he said. "If [the website] is vulnerable to a person like me who's technically challenged, someone who's even better could be harvesting ballots [at a rate of] 20 to 30 an hour."

The Elections Commission disputed that the setup is a vulnerability. Anyone who falsely obtains an absentee ballot is guilty of a crime, and every voter transaction is recorded in a database, it said.

Secret Service head delays retirement

WASHINGTON -- Secret Service Director James Murray is delaying his retirement as the agency deals with an inspector general's investigation and congressional inquiries related to missing text messages around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Murray, who was slated to retire this weekend, will remain in his role "for the betterment of the agency" and to see it through the investigations, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday.

Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, had taken a position with Snap, the social media company best known for Snapchat.

Murray's decision to stay on was completely his own decision and he informed both the White House and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Guglielmi said. He's expected to stay on at least several weeks until the Biden administration names a new director.

Uvalde school principal is reinstated

UVALDE, Texas -- The principal of the Texas school where the nation's deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened was reinstated Thursday, three days after she was suspended with pay in the wake of security criticisms leveled by a legislative committee.

Mandy Gutierrez, who Uvalde school district officials had suspended with pay as Robb Elementary School principal on Monday, was reinstated Thursday in a brief letter from Superintendent Hal Harrell.

The reinstatement came after Gutierrez, in a letter to the committee members, disputed the key findings that a "culture of complacency" had developed at the school that allowed a gunman to enter and kill 19 children and two teachers. She also said the lock on the door to the fourth-grade classroom where the May 24 shooting happened had worked when a custodian checked it the night before.



